St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School collects donations for Toys for Tots

St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School has partnered with Toys for Tots for the first time.

The school will be accepting toy donations from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. through Friday.

“We saw a need to help the community,” said Christina Williams, who works at the school.

Williams said the school's goal is to collect as many toys as possible for the children. The school and church are collecting new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

Marines were on hand Wednesday to help collect toys while parents dropped of students and toys in the car line. Joel Williams said there are drop off boxes all over Aiken County.

“We try to give them what they ask for, and if we have extra we’ll go back and give it to them because it is for kids who don’t have much," said Joel Williams. "So we try to give them a little bit extra when we can.”

If students, teachers or members of the community would like to donate after the drive at St. Mary's, they are welcome to drop the toys off at the warehouse located next to SPCA or any drop off box.

According to the Toys for Tots website, in 2020 there were 7,731 toys distributed and 1,483 children supported from the donations. The Marines in Aiken County have partnered with the local Salvation Army to help with distributing the toys, Christina Williams said.

Socializing with the public is one of the best parts about the Toys for Tots event for the Marines.

“Even though its cold we’re having a good time,” said Robert Neal, a Marine with Toys for Tots.