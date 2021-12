Dutch authorities said Saturday they believe omicron cases are among 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The passengers who tested positive are being isolated as authorities conduct further investigation into the cases, some of which they say are likely the highly transmissible new variant that originated in South Africa. More than 500 other passengers on the flights from Cape Town and Johannesburg into Amsterdam have tested negative and were allowed to return home or continue traveling. Those who returned home to the Netherlands were instructed to self-isolate for five days in case of an incubation period.

