Tennessee State

Former Tennessee linebacker commit enters transfer portal

By Dan Harralson
 6 days ago
Maryland linebacker Terrence Lewis has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound freshman decommitted from Tennessee on Nov. 30, 2020. He committed to the Vols on April 30, 2020.

Lewis is from Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida. He signed with Maryland on Jan. 3 over Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M.

Tennessee recruiting information

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

