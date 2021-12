T.J. Watt made his return to practice in a limited basis, but four other Steelers players missed Wednesday’s practice season with injury. Watt, who injured his left hip and knee in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and did not practice at all in the week leading up to the Steelers’ Week 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers, made his return to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited basis.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO