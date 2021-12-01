ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Endemic Emerald ft. Rim, Innocent? Foul Monday & DJ Mr. Switch – Critical Mass (Music Video)

By UV Admin
urbanvault.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC-based veteran producer, Endemic Emerald teams up with Rim, Innocent? Foul Monday & DJ Mr. Switch for their new track/visual CRITICAL MASS, ahead of his forthcoming third album THE VIRUX. When you see the words Hip Hop, Brooklyn, and Queens all in the same sentence, most would unanimously agree...

urbanvault.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
urbanvault.co.uk

Kaze Jones & Joy Ruckus Club ft. Yung Rizzo & Sitch – Cold World (Prod. by ionika/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles-based emcee Kaze Jones is back with his latest track COLD WORLD, featuring Yung Rizzo & based Sitch, produced by Philadelphia based ionika, via Joy Ruckus Club. Rapper, activist, and educator Kaze Jones continues his musical journey with Joy Ruckus Club to bring their third single ‘Cold World’ off his forthcoming album ‘The Alumni’.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Born I – Unenlightened (Music Video) Taken Off: In This Moment (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Washington, D.C. based rapper and vocalist Born I recently released the visual to his track UNENLIGHTENED, taken off his recent album IN THIS MOMENT. Born I’s latest visual offering ‘Unenlightened” is more than a music video. It’s a short film that is, on the surface, a love letter to the manga and film series ‘Lone Wolf and Cub’ and the story of Yasuke, the African Samurai. On a deeper level, ‘Unenlightened’ is a spiritual allegory about overcoming our inner demons.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

CookBook & Surebert – Magic [We Can Do] (Music Video) Taken Off: PortLAngeles (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles based emcee CookBook & Portland, Oregon based producer Surebert recently released the visual to their track MAGIC [WE CAN DO], taken off the album PORTLANGELES. ‘PortLAngeles’ is the collab album from LA symphony’s own CookBook, with Portland’s top-notch producer Surebert. This was a match made in heaven! Surebert’s soulful production truly drew something special out of Cook.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tragedy Khadafi
Person
Chris Rivers
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
urbanvault.co.uk

J-Onyx – HoodStuff (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

South London based emcee J-Onyx drops the visual to her latest track HOODSTUFF, via GRM Daily. Labelled as an artist to watch in 2022, rising emcee J-Onyx has recently unveiled the visuals to her latest fired-up single named, ‘Hood Stuff’. Underpinned with a skittering and bass-heavy drill production, the promising force continues to prove why she’s an artist to be reckoned with as she showcases her local ends.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

“Motown On Mondays” DJ Night (Madrone Art Bar)

“Motown On Mondays” DJ Night (Madrone Art Bar) Every Monday at Madrone, dance the night away with hosts DJ Gordo Cabeza and guest DJS spinning originals, exclusive remixes, and close relatives of your favorite Motown songs during M.O.M. Motown on Mondays. Every Monday | 7 pm to 2 am. Madrone...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Music Video#Critical Mass#Music Group#Rim#Virux#Hostage Media
urbanvault.co.uk

Steel Banglez ft. Wes Nelson, Stefflon Don, Clean Bandit & Unknown T – Tell Me (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based producer Steel Banglez drops his new track TELL ME, featuring Wes Nelson, Stefflon Don, Clean Bandit & Unknown T. Teasing a couple of bona fide street heaters this year in ‘Banglez Ting’ featuring UK icon Giggs, and ‘Blama’ featuring Tion Wayne and Morrisson, the London producer now proves he can switch it up with the best of them with ‘Tell Me’, a bouncy, two-step Garage gem that feels primed for the charts.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Skeamer x Ard Adz – Pride (Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

London based UK Rap veteran’s Skeamer & Ard Adz recently dropped the visual to their new track PRIDE, via GRM Daily. South London’s Skeamer has unleashed the visuals to his new street heater named, ‘Pride’, alongside fellow London based emcee Ard Adz. Renowned for his London grit, hard-hitting flows, and thought-provoking bars, the South London native has gifted supporters with exactly that in this wheel-up worthy joint. Accommodating an eerie yet spacious production courtesy of Maniac (AJ Tracey, CHIP, Headie One), Skeamer opens ‘Pride’ with a slew of introspective bars with his laid-back demeanour as he reflects on his journey up until now,
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Sion (ft. Jared Dines and Howard Jones) Shares New Video for “Drown” – Debut Album Out Now!

Metalcore supergroup Sion – ft. YouTube shredder and one time Trivium live fill-in Jared Dines and Light The Torch vocalist Howard Jones have dropped their debut self-titled album today. The album was created and produced independently. The group also shared a new music video today for the track “Drown!” Check out the clip and order the album Digitally on Bandcamp or stream everywhere.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Roccwell – Pastime EP (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Munich, Germany-based producer Roccwell is back with his new PASTIME EP, featuring Wildelux, Mayhem, KORE, DJ LP2, DJ Case & DJ C.S.P. ‘Still Lovin’ Boombap‘, the title of Roccwell’s debut album which was released in 2020, stands not only for his unbroken love for the boom-bap sound but above all the daily struggle of the Hip Hop generation of 35+.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
urbanvault.co.uk

New Noise: Michael Feel & Aleco – Give It 2 Me (Free Download/Dim Mak Records)

Swedish production duo Michael Feel & Aleco debut their roaring Deep-House track GIVE IT 2 ME, via Dim Mak’s New Noise. Michael & Aleco bring their smooth synth bass, roaring horns, and delightful driving harps to Dim Mak’s new music discovery label ‘New Noise’. The powerhouse record embeds elements of Deep-House, Tech-House, and Garage tones to create the electrifying single ‘Give It 2 Me’.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Meeco & DJ Access ft. Termanology – Certified Legend (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Berlin, Germany based producer Meeco & Dresden, Germany based DJ Access are back with their new track CERTIFIED LEGEND, featuring Boston based emcee Termanology. Termanology has already worked with the biggest producers in the game (e.g. DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, The Alchemist, just to name a few) and is recognized by all, from youngsters to OGs, as a ‘Certified Legend‘, keeping East Coast Hip Hop alive.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

MATT V – BLUR EP (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist MATT V recently released his new debut five-track BLUR EP. Following on from the success of his first two singles, MATT V is back with his impressive debut EP. ‘BLUR‘ is the culmination of years of work, with some songs being nearly three years old. Each track represents a different stage of the journey that has taken him to where he is today. Featuring long-time friend Twwice K on the EP’s title track, ‘BLUR’ sees MATT V come into his own as a lyricist and performer. MATT V worked with producers from the UK and the USA, building a strong team around him, who helped him to build his vision. This EP reminds us to never give up chasing our dreams, this positive message is delivered with meaningful lyricism and precise vocals.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Theotis Joe – “Amen” (Official Music Video)

Theotis Joe is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, book author and entrepreneur. He was born in Houston, Texas, seasoned in Louisiana and Delaware, where hip hop and r&b helped influence and motivated his pursuit of music. In 2005 Theotis moved his career to Philadelphia, PA where he continues to craft his songwriting skills. Philadelphia has opened many doors for Theotis, as his talent for music has naturally allowed him to become a skilled producer and song writer, not only in the audio studio but also behind the camera. Fast forward to 2021 Theotis Joe and his business partners formed a record label called D.I.R records which means Doing It Right records and has released several new singles in 2021 including the the hit single (Amen). Theotis has received a grammy consideration for best rap performance for Amen and has already been featured in several news publications, radio stations, blogs and media around the world. The Amen Video was filmed partially in Philadelphia at Fat Man Studios and in Blackwood. NJ. at Whomag distribution studios. It was filmed by Inferno productions and directed by Theotis Joe. The video can be seen on YouTube on Theotis Joe entertainment or Radial by The Orchard.
HOUSTON, TX
urbanvault.co.uk

Aneero – Magic Stick (Prod. by EPHRAIMBEATZ/Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK based recording artist Aneero recently released his track MAGIC STICK, produced by EPHRAIMBEATZ, via Sons of Destiny Records. ‘Magic Stick’ is, without doubt, the peak of Aneero’s talent to date. Drawing inspiration from the fiery, feverish feeling of falling in love, and what it means to be completely swept off your feet. The song details Aneero’s love and commitment to the one he loves. The Afrobeat highlife artist brings his unique voice to this run-of-the-mill subject, drawing upon his experiences growing up in Ghana.
MUSIC
primepublishers.com

HBO’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Explores the Origins of ‘Saturday Night Fever’ (VIDEO)

Who could have predicted that an Australian entrepreneur would turn an article about Brooklyn’s nightclub scene into one of the most iconic movies and soundtracks of all time? The new HBO Music Box documentary Mr. Saturday Night follows the “meteoric career” of Robert Stigwood and his journey to creating the classic film Saturday Night Fever.
BROOKLYN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy