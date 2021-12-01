Endemic Emerald ft. Rim, Innocent? Foul Monday & DJ Mr. Switch – Critical Mass (Music Video)

Theotis Joe is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, book author and entrepreneur. He was born in Houston, Texas, seasoned in Louisiana and Delaware, where hip hop and r&b helped influence and motivated his pursuit of music. In 2005 Theotis moved his career to Philadelphia, PA where he continues to craft his songwriting skills. Philadelphia has opened many doors for Theotis, as his talent for music has naturally allowed him to become a skilled producer and song writer, not only in the audio studio but also behind the camera. Fast forward to 2021 Theotis Joe and his business partners formed a record label called D.I.R records which means Doing It Right records and has released several new singles in 2021 including the the hit single (Amen). Theotis has received a grammy consideration for best rap performance for Amen and has already been featured in several news publications, radio stations, blogs and media around the world. The Amen Video was filmed partially in Philadelphia at Fat Man Studios and in Blackwood. NJ. at Whomag distribution studios. It was filmed by Inferno productions and directed by Theotis Joe. The video can be seen on YouTube on Theotis Joe entertainment or Radial by The Orchard.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO