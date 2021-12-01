ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Alec Baldwin Tells George Stephanopoulos He 'Didn't Pull The Trigger' During His First Sit-Down Interview Since Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the...

Rolling Stone

‘Not the Best Idea’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Regrets That He Went to Kenosha. The Right Doesn’t

Kyle Rittenhouse said that he regrets going to Kenosha, where he killed two people, the very trip that earned him praise as a hero from the right. “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there,” he said Monday on the podcast You Are Here from right-wing media company the Blaze. “Can’t change that. But I defended myself and that’s what happened.” Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide and attempted homicide after shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring one other during unrest at a racial justice protest last summer. Because both Huber and Rosenbaum served...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Jan. 6 committee says it will recommend criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows if he doesn't appear for his scheduled deposition

The Jan. 6 committee said it is prepared to recommend criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows. Meadows' lawyer said he will not appear for a deposition scheduled for tomorrow. The committee said if he doesn't appear, it'll recommend that "the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

‘I Just Couldn’t Sit Down And Do Nothing About It’ Says Retired ICE Agent Who Pushed For New Law After He And Partner Were Ambushed By Drug Cartel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn came to Fort Worth Monday, Dec. 6 to recognize retired Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent Victor Avila and pay tribute to his partner Jaime Zapata, who was killed while they were on assignment in Mexico on February 15, 2011. Cornyn presented a copy of the new law named the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act. During the ceremony, Avila said, “It’s a somber moment. It’s a bittersweet moment.” Sen. Cornyn said, “This is a day of solemn remembrance and honoring the service of people like Victor and Jaime.” While they were...
FORT WORTH, TX
MIX 107.9

Attorney: CNN told of harassment claims before Cuomo firing

Chris Cuomo is officially out at CNN. The news channel said in a statement, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.” He […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
The Free Press - TFP

‘It Hurts’: Chris Cuomo Speaks Out After CNN Suspension

Chris Cuomo spoke up on his radio show Wednesday following his suspension from CNN, saying that the sidelining “hurts.”. “Quick note, about the obvious,” Cuomo said on his show “Let’s Get After It.” “I’ve been suspended from CNN … You know this already. It hurts to even say it. It’s embarrassing, but I understand it.”
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY

