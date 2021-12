The works of Edgar Allan Poe have inspired all sorts of movies and TV shows, with the upcoming The Pale Blue Eye taking a slightly different approach to the figure and instead centering the story around Poe himself. Inspired by the 2006 novel of the same name by author Louis Bayard, the project was previously confirmed to star Harry Melling and Christian Bale. A new report from Deadline details the impressive ensemble that director Scott Cooper has amassed for the project, which includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones, and more. The Pale Blue Eye doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.

