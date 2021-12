Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will lead West Indies against Pakistan, after Kieron Pollard was ruled out of the tour of Pakistan starting on Monday due to injury. Barbadian Hope, a wicketkeeper/batsman, made his test debut for the West Indies against England at Bridgetown in 2015. He played his first ODI against Sri Lanka in 2016, and had his first T20 against New Zealand in 2017. His last ODI was against Australia in July where he made 14 from 35 balls. His average in the one-day format is 52.92 in 83 matches, with his highest score being 170 against Ireland in May of 2019. His average puts him at 7th on the ODI list of averages and he is the 2nd fastest to 3,000 runs. The classy batsman has scored 10 hundreds, four of them coming in the last two years. This is his first stint as West Indies captain.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO