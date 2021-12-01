ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Iron Bowl delivers massive ratings to CBS, up 55% from 2020

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Football coverage presented by — Alabama and Auburn going to 4 overtimes proved to bring a massive audience to CBS for its broadcast of the Iron Bowl last week. CBS Sports reported that it was...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of Iron Bowl Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under clear, sunny skies with temperatures hovering in the mid-50s, No. 2 Alabama football conducted its second practice of Iron Bowl week on Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields. The Crimson Tide donned full pads and helmets as the team prepared for its Saturday matchup with...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Thankfully, trash talk is back for the Iron Bowl

Bo Nix unfiltered and focused on loathing Alabama is the best Bo Nix. Coach-speaking Bo Nix? Nah, that’s boring. We got Bryan Harsin for the droning claptrap. This is the first Iron Bowl for Auburn’s new coach, and everyone seems to be in agreement that the five-loss Tigers don’t have a chance, and so Harsin won’t be saying much. He’s still just happy to be a part of the greatest rivalry in American sports.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
247Sports

Fearless Forecasters, Week 13: The Iron Bowl and more

Jordan-Hare Stadium has not been a good place for Alabama coach Nick Saban. Auburn has won three out of the last four Iron Bowls on its home field, where Saban is 3-7 as the head coach at Alabama and LSU. But this time, the Tide is favored by three touchdowns...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

5 storylines for the 2021 Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is here, and Auburn could certainly use some of its signature magic in this year's edition of the historic rivalry. Alabama, nearly a three-touchdown favorite on the road, is expected to handle business Saturday against an Auburn team that's on its longest losing streak in nine seasons, is without its starting quarterback and has had its fair share of defensive struggles as of late, too. But playing for pride is something the Tigers have been accustomed to in Iron Bowls past, and Auburn has an opportunity to regain some confidence if it can at least hang with Alabama for four quarters.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn football: Bryan Harsin sizes up Alabama before Iron Bowl

First-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin will engage in his first Iron Bowl this weekend against No. 3 Alabama, doing amid a late-season swoon for the Tigers who have dropped three straight games since climbing to No. 13 in the AP Poll. A potential season-salvaging victory over the Crimson Tide would mean everything to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Bowl#Cbs Sports#Alabama Football#American Football#Cbs Sports Pr#College Football Playoff
The News Courier

Iron Bowl adds new chapter

The Iron Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers is rich with tradition, upsets and memorable matchups. This year, with Alabama at 10-1 trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, and Auburn at 6-5, the Tigers will be playing the role of the spoiler. However, Auburn will...
AUBURN, AL
BamaCentral

For In-State Players, Pride is on the Line in the Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Anyone who is from or lived in the state of Alabama knows how much the Iron Bowl means to people in the state. Alabama football is a national brand, which allows the coaches to recruit players from all over the country, yet about half of the Crimson Tide's roster is from the state of Alabama. From Mobile to Montgomery to Muscle Shoals, from Tuscaloosa to Trussville and everywhere in between, the roster is filled with players from the Yellowhammer State.For those guys, this game is something they've been hearing about all their lives.
ALABAMA STATE
The Decatur Daily

Iron Bowl part of what attracted Harsin

AUBURN — Rivalry week, in the state of Alabama, is known more specifically as Iron Bowl week. Auburn's Bryan Harsin, about to coach in his first Iron Bowl vs. Alabama, on Monday recalled his introductory press conference last Christmas Eve. The first question he was asked was about the Iron Bowl, "which I think at that time was about 340 days away. So here we are."
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Studs and Duds in Alabama Football Iron Bowl win

Alabama Football had enough failures in the Iron Bowl to lose the game. When it counted the most, it had enough successes to win a great, come-from-behind, overtime victory. The Auburn defense orchestrated by Defensive Coordinator, Derek Mason was outstanding. The Tigers played defense with toughness and passion. Too often for almost four quarters, the Auburn defensive front overwhelmed the Crimson Tide. When Bryce Young had time to throw in the first three-plus quarters, the Auburn secondary, led by Roger McCreary was all over Tide receivers.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Five predictions revisited: Iron Bowl

Revisiting five predictions for third-ranked Alabama following its 24-22 win over Auburn in four overtimes Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn won’t open the game in a field goal or punt formation on offense. Five predictions on Friday: Given the success SEC opponents have had with fake field goals and punts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Unlikely heroes are born in the Iron Bowl

Bill Newton made 20 tackles against Alabama on Dec. 2, 1972. He was an All-SEC linebacker. He will always be remembered for two blocked punts that the late David Langner took home for touchdowns to strike down Alabama 17-16. Chris Davis was an All-SEC cornerback and the best kick returner...
NFL
Anniston Star

Look Back .. to Iron Bowl mania, 1996

Nov. 23, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. Nov. 23, 1996, in The Star: Today begins either a year of glory or a year of pain, in the form of bragging rights which will follow this evening’s 61st clash between the Alabama and Auburn football teams in what has become known as the Iron Bowl. Neither team has had a stellar season, and both teams are coming off losses — but it’s still the most important game of the state's football season. The annual fevered frenzy reveals itself everywhere, from the halls of the Calhoun County Administration Building to Wessex House, a Jacksonville nursing home where the Roll Tiding executive director Karen Hughes said, “The staff goes crazy. It’s like a pep rally.” She told Auburn fans they could put up an Auburn flag, as long as it was on “a little stick in the back of the building.” Also this date: Another piece of Jacksonville history went up in smoke and down in flames last night as the old Edwards home fell victim to what’s thought to have been arson. Julia Edwards Lindblom was born in the house 81 years ago and still lives on part of the farm’s original 500 acres, located off Nisbet Lake Road. The home was built during the 1840s, but it’s been at least five years since anyone lived there. The extensive use of heart pine in the structure ensured it burned up fast and hot.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Spun

Iron Bowl Voted “Top” College Football Rivalry

What better time than late November to reflect on college football’s greatest rivalries? The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo recently polled 42 writers and broadcasters, asking for their top five college football rivalries. Russo revealed the results of his poll on Tuesday:. Alabama – Auburn. Michigan – Ohio State. Army...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Auburn Plainsman

Plainsman Picks: Iron Bowl 2021

Before the Iron Bowl kicks off later today, read about what some of our staff and a guest picker had to predict about the game:. "It's no secret that Auburn has not been playing its best football lately. And if Auburn is not at its best, the chance of taking down Alabama is thrown out the window. I think the magic of Jordan-Hare Stadium keeps it closer than expected, but Auburn still falls by double digits."
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn 'just came up short' to Alabama, suffers multiple-overtime defeat in Iron Bowl

Auburn was 24 seconds away from glory. But in this rivalry, time is of the essence and every second left on the clock matters. On a third-and-10 from the Auburn 28-yard line, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hit Ja’Corey Brooks for a game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds left. Auburn kneeled the ball on its ensuing possession and sent the 86th Iron Bowl to its first overtime in the series history.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A look into TJ Finley’s first Iron Bowl

T.J. Finley was less than a minute away from his first win as Auburn’s starting quarterback in his indoctrination to playing in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers held a 10-3 lead until Bryce Young connected with Ja’Corey Brooks for a historic 28-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds left in the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy