Iron Bowl delivers massive ratings to CBS, up 55% from 2020

Nov. 23, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. Nov. 23, 1996, in The Star: Today begins either a year of glory or a year of pain, in the form of bragging rights which will follow this evening’s 61st clash between the Alabama and Auburn football teams in what has become known as the Iron Bowl. Neither team has had a stellar season, and both teams are coming off losses — but it’s still the most important game of the state's football season. The annual fevered frenzy reveals itself everywhere, from the halls of the Calhoun County Administration Building to Wessex House, a Jacksonville nursing home where the Roll Tiding executive director Karen Hughes said, “The staff goes crazy. It’s like a pep rally.” She told Auburn fans they could put up an Auburn flag, as long as it was on “a little stick in the back of the building.” Also this date: Another piece of Jacksonville history went up in smoke and down in flames last night as the old Edwards home fell victim to what’s thought to have been arson. Julia Edwards Lindblom was born in the house 81 years ago and still lives on part of the farm’s original 500 acres, located off Nisbet Lake Road. The home was built during the 1840s, but it’s been at least five years since anyone lived there. The extensive use of heart pine in the structure ensured it burned up fast and hot.

