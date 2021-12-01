Cartel Coffee Lab changes its name and branding as it looks towards the future

Square has announced it is renaming itself Block as it focuses on technologies such as blockchain and expands beyond its original credit card-reader business. As part of the Square rebrand, Square Crypto, a separate part of the company dedicated to advancing Bitcoin, will change its name to Spiral. According to...
Before he was the CEO of Onsemi, Hassane El-Khoury was an immigrant student from Lebanon learning to speak English in a Michigan dorm room. He spoke with the Business Journal about how the Valley semiconductor company is dealing with the chip shortage and how he thinks the entire industry will have to change to prevent future shortages.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation announced that it has rebranded to Veris Residential, Inc. The name change reflects the company’s new strategic direction as it transitions into a pure-play multifamily REIT and seeks to generate long-term value for shareholders. The company will continue to be publicly traded on the New York Stock...
Have you ever eaten in a Boston Market? Although its name might indicate that it can only be found in New England, this fast casual restaurant specializing in rotisserie chicken and home-style side dishes has grown far beyond that region (via Boston Market). According to ScrapeHero, the chain is now found in 27 U.S. states with 344 locations. As you might expect, the chain was indeed founded in Boston. According to Funding Universe, in 1985 Boston residents and graduates of the city's Northeastern University Arthur Cores and Steven Kolow opened the first rotisserie in the suburb of Newton, Massachusetts. While the university-filled city of Boston was regarded as a fancy, preppy place at the time, Cores had noticed when working in gourmet grocery stores and catering companies that many people were looking to buy simple food, not fancy fare. "I saw the trend in gourmet shops that people wanted to buy plain, simple, everyday foods," he told Boston Business Journal in 1990.
Scottsdale-based chain Discount Tire says its deal to acquire Tire Rack — a leading independent tire tester and consumer-direct wheel accessory source — is expected to close at the end of this year. The deal brings together two family-owned brands, and Discount Tire executives described it as a major step...
RPG Brands tripled its production of goods and materials in 2020 to meet projected demand when markets opened back up. The company manufactures electric fireplaces and gas logs under the brands Modern Flames and Grand Canyon Gas Logs. See inside the company's Phoenix operations with photos by the Business Journal's Jim Poulin.
NASA has awarded $415.6 million to three companies planning to build commercial-use space stations, including $130 million for Blue Origin which will build its space station with help from Arizona State University. Houston-based Nanoracks secured $160 million while Virginia's Northrop Grumman Systems secured $125.6 million for their respectively stations. These...
And while signs of market cooldown have been apparent through the fall, some economists say the overall market didn't slow as much as was initially expected. Add in supply-chain issues, continued high demand and the possibility of mortgage-rate hikes, buyers and sellers could be more active this winter than they traditionally are.
