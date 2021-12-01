Cartel Coffee Lab changes its name and branding as it looks towards the future

Have you ever eaten in a Boston Market? Although its name might indicate that it can only be found in New England, this fast casual restaurant specializing in rotisserie chicken and home-style side dishes has grown far beyond that region (via Boston Market). According to ScrapeHero, the chain is now found in 27 U.S. states with 344 locations. As you might expect, the chain was indeed founded in Boston. According to Funding Universe, in 1985 Boston residents and graduates of the city's Northeastern University Arthur Cores and Steven Kolow opened the first rotisserie in the suburb of Newton, Massachusetts. While the university-filled city of Boston was regarded as a fancy, preppy place at the time, Cores had noticed when working in gourmet grocery stores and catering companies that many people were looking to buy simple food, not fancy fare. "I saw the trend in gourmet shops that people wanted to buy plain, simple, everyday foods," he told Boston Business Journal in 1990.

