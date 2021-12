Resources on COVID-19 in California: For detailed maps and city-by-city Bay Area data, check out The Chronicle’s Coronavirus Tracker. SAP Center announces new vaccination rules: The SAP Center announced Monday that everyone ages 3-11 now has to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 72 hours to enter the venue. The policy, effective this Thursday with the Sharks game against the Minnesota Wild, is in keeping with the state and San Jose guidelines for mega-events, such as concerts and sporting events, Sharks Sports & Entertainment said. Everyone 12 and older already has to show proof of full vaccination. The policy for kids 11 and under will not be in effect for Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames. Details are here.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO