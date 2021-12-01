ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action delayed on Myanmar and Afghan requests for UN seats

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee is delaying action on requests by Myanmar’s military junta and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to...

houstonmirror.com

General Assembly defers decision on Afghanistan and Myanmar seats

The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to delay a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body. The Assembly agreed to defer action, which means the current ambassadors for the two countries will remain in place for the time being. The de facto...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Myanmar: US, UN denounce military attack on peaceful protest

Naypyidaw, [Myanmar], December 7 (ANI): The US Embassy in Myanmar and the United Nations on Monday denounced the military's attack on peaceful protesters in the former capital Yangon. A military truck rammed into a crowd of peaceful protestors, killing at least five civilians while causing injuries to dozen others, and...
WORLD
YubaNet

UN blocks recognition of brutal regimes in Myanmar and Afghanistan

December 6, 2021 – The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has welcomed a decision by a United Nations credentials committee to postpone a decision about who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the UN. The move effectively blocks the Afghan Taliban and the Myanmar military junta from representing their countries...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Taliban chief bans forced marriage of women in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have decreed they are banning forced marriage of women in Afghanistan, a move likely meant to address criteria the international community consider a precondition to recognizing their government and restoring aid. The move announced on Friday by the reclusive Taliban chief comes as poverty is surging in Afghanistan, following the religious militia’s takeover in August that pushed out U.S. and international forces and led foreign governments to halt funds that had been a mainstay of the economy. Women’s rights improved markedly over the past two decades of international presence in Afghanistan, but are seen as under threat with the return of the Taliban.
MIDDLE EAST
charlottestar.com

Current Myanmar, Afghanistan envoys to UN to keep posts for now: Russian envoy

Moscow [Russia], December 2 (ANI): The ambassadors of Afghanistan and Myanmar to the United Nations, appointed by the governments in those countries, will keep their posts until the UN Credentials Committee decides on the nations' representations at the world body, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin has said.
WORLD
AFP

Without women and aid, Afghan economy will collapse, UN warns

When Maryam went shopping in Kabul this week after several weeks cooped up at home, the Afghan mother was shocked to discover food prices had doubled -- or even tripled -- at the market's well-stocked vegetable stalls. "It's very expensive, it's clearly visible," the 52-year-old, who lost her job after the Taliban returned to power in August, told AFP. On Wednesday, a United Nations report said Afghanistan and its population of roughly 40 million people have suffered an "unprecedented fiscal shock" since the Taliban takeover and the decision by the international community to withdraw billions in humanitarian aid. The report predicts an economic contraction of around 20 percent of GDP "within a year, a decline that could reach 30 percent in following years".
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

Myanmar court delays verdict for ousted leader Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar postponed its verdict on Tuesday in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow testimony from an additional witness, a senior member of her political party. The court agreed with a defense motion that it allow Zaw Myint Maung, who...
POLITICS
