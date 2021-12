All eyes will be on the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs, who renew their football rivalry for the 118th time Thursday in Starkville. Lane Kiffin led the Rebels to a 31-24 win over Mike Leach's Mississippi State squad in Oxford last season to increase their all-time lead in the series to 63-48-6. State won 21-20 in 2019, which was both the last time the game was played at Davis Wade Stadium and on Thanksgiving Day. This year's contest will be the 26th Battle for the Golden Egg to kick off on Thanksgiving, and as the only college football game scheduled for the prime-time window, one of the fiercest rivalries in the sport will have a huge national audience.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO