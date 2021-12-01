Every Kirsten Dunst Role, Ranked

After Hours is a one-crazy-night movie about how work sucks. We don’t need to know much about Paul Hackett, the data-entry drudge played by Griffin Dunne, beyond the fact that he is bored with his job and the life it has afforded him. Dining alone at a café after leaving his nondescript Manhattan office, he meets the cool, chic Marcy (Rosanna Arquette). When he winds up at her apartment, ostensibly to buy a plaster paperweight from Marcy’s sculptor roommate (Linda Fiorentino), a series of unfortunate events leaves him stranded downtown, where he meets a sensitive waitress (Teri Garr), an erratic bartender (John Heard), a Mister Softee truck driver (Catherine O’Hara) convinced he’s a burglar, and another sculptor (Verna Bloom), who glues him into one of her creations to hide him from an imposing mob. Paul is like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, leaving home (the Upper East Side) and stepping into the confusing world of Kansas (Soho).
