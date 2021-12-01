ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Every Kirsten Dunst Role, Ranked

By Matthew Jacobs
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas any child star of the last 40 years fared better than Kirsten Dunst? The movies that first won her acclaim (Interview With the Vampire, Little Women) segued perfectly into the teen vehicles that made Dunst one of the most beloved celebrities of her generation (The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On),...

www.vulture.com

The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
Georgetown Voice

Ranking every Thanksgiving episode from Friends

The holiday season brings a plethora of festive movies and TV shows, but it typically skips over Thanksgiving, a holiday that is often overlooked in the transition between Halloween and Christmas. Nonetheless, Friends makes up for this turkey-themed void with a seasonal Thanksgiving episode. The series showcases the beauty in the chaos that is Thanksgiving, a holiday that inevitably brings people with different tastes and views together. In the spirit of a week full of food and binge-watching TV, I will rank each of the Friends Thanksgiving episodes. Sit back, grab a slice of pumpkin pie, and enjoy!
TV SHOWS
IGN

Kirsten Dunst Would Like to Return as 'Old Mary Jane' in a Spider-Man Movie

Spider-Man star Kirsten Dunst has revealed that she'd like to return to her iconic role of Mary Jane Watson. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 39-year-old Spider-Man star said she would love to appear in a new Spider-Man movie. “I wish they'd put me in another one,” she said....
MOVIES
State
Montana State
Vulture

Griffin Dunne Answers Every Question We Have About After Hours

After Hours is a one-crazy-night movie about how work sucks. We don’t need to know much about Paul Hackett, the data-entry drudge played by Griffin Dunne, beyond the fact that he is bored with his job and the life it has afforded him. Dining alone at a café after leaving his nondescript Manhattan office, he meets the cool, chic Marcy (Rosanna Arquette). When he winds up at her apartment, ostensibly to buy a plaster paperweight from Marcy’s sculptor roommate (Linda Fiorentino), a series of unfortunate events leaves him stranded downtown, where he meets a sensitive waitress (Teri Garr), an erratic bartender (John Heard), a Mister Softee truck driver (Catherine O’Hara) convinced he’s a burglar, and another sculptor (Verna Bloom), who glues him into one of her creations to hide him from an imposing mob. Paul is like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, leaving home (the Upper East Side) and stepping into the confusing world of Kansas (Soho).
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Kirsten Dunst Says Producers Used To Encourage Her To Fix Her Teeth

Kirsten Dunst recently revealed in a new video interview for Netflix that producers used to encourage her to fix her teeth, making her feel unattractive. She says it was her friend and collaborator Sofia Coppola who helped boost her self-esteem during the filming of the 1999 film The Virgin Suicides.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

‘It Was Really a Dream’: Kirsten Dunst Talks Working with Jessie Plemons and Jane Campion on The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst is the current frontrunner for 2022’s best-supporting-actress Oscar for her devastating turn in Jane Campion’s slow-burning Western The Power of the Dog. If the 39-year-old New Jersey native does make her way up to the podium come March, it’ll be the culmination of more than three decades of work. At the age of eight, she appeared as the adorable daughter of Tom Hanks and Kim Cattrall’s characters in The Bonfire of the Vanities. She went on to play a ringleted killer in Interview with the Vampire, the younger Amy March in 1994’s Little Women, a rebellious teen in The Virgin Suicides, and a peppy cheerleader in Bring It On. Then came the Spider-Man franchise, the raucous Marie Antoinette, the haunting Melancholia, and Fargo, the anthology series in which she co-starred with her now partner Jesse Plemons. The pair have two children, one of whom was born earlier this year.
MOVIES
Collider

Every John Hughes Holiday Movie, Ranked

John Hughes is well-known for his iconic ‘80s teen comedies like The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink, but he is also the mind behind some of the most famous holiday classics. Here are John Hughes’ six holiday classics ranked, including every holiday-themed movie he had a hand in writing or directing.
MOVIES
#Feminism
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES

