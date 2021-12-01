ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

SPONSORED: Ants in your car: How to deal

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TO9wV_0dBTncch00

Have you ever had ants in your car? If you have, you know just how problematic these seemingly innocuous little bugs can be. If you haven’t, get ready - ant infestations in your N Charlotte Toyota are no joke. These destructive bugs can chew through foam, insulation, upholstery, wood, and even wiring, leaving costly damage in their wake. Not to mention, they can also bite you and your passengers.

So what should you do if you notice ants in your car? Toyota of N Charlotte’s service techs are here with answers.

Five ways to get rid of ants in your car

Ants find their way into cars because they’re looking for food and water. Yes, they have a nest to serve as their home base, but they forage for food and water and if you’re unlucky, they might just find it in your car. This can lead to an infestation, especially if they decide your parked car is a great spot for a new nest. Additionally, they leave scent trails so all of their ant friends know where the party’s at.

Here’s how to rid your N Charlotte Toyota of ants in five easy steps.

Step #1: Clean your car out ASAP. It’s time to do a full detail of your car - we’re talking bumper to bumper. First, clean out all the trash and give the interior a thorough vacuuming and wiping. Make sure to get into places like in between seat cracks and under seats, under car seats, beneath the floor mats, and in storage compartments like the center console, glovebox, cupholders, and trunk.

Step #2: Find the nest location. Try to locate the ant’s nest so you can destroy it. If you remove their home base, they’ll have to move away to establish a new one.

Step #3: Change your parking spot for a while. This is especially if you’ve destroyed the nest and they’re looking for a new one. Find a new parking spot for a few weeks to get your car out of their path and to rid it of their scent trails so they can’t find it again.

Step #4: Try a DIY extermination method. Give things a try DIY style - you can mix up two cups of water, three tablespoons of salt, and three tablespoons of Dawn soap in a spray bottle and hit the ants with it. You can even add orange oil to it for a little extra oomph - ants, like other insects, HATE citrus. Another great way to deter them is to use a citrus-based cleaner when you detail your car.

Step #5: Hit the hard stuff. If the DIY remedies don’t do the trick, it’s time to hit the hard stuff. This means heading over to Home Depot for ant killing spray and ant baits/traps to stop the infestation in its tracks.

Let Toyota of N Charlotte help you

Have questions or need help with ants in your car? Call Toyota of N Charlotte today! We’re open seven days a week at (704) 659-2040 and we’re conveniently located just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville at 13429 Statesville Road.

