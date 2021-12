What an end of the year for Ed Sheeran and Elton John. Ed has two bangers on the radio with more to come I’m sure. Elton John collaborated with a ton of current artists and released an album titled “Lockdown Sessions.” He also has a banger on the radio with Dua Lipa called “Cold Heart.” These two have certainly collaborated before at awards shows and are also really good friends outside of music. In fact, I read somewhere that Elton John actually calls Ed every single day just to say hi and check up on him. Their friendship and amazing talent has given us, in my opinion, THE feel-good song of the year! Here is their Christmas song collaboration. It’s called Merry Christmas and I will be watching it over and over and over. Hope you like it too!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO