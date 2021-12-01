ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers First Injury Report: Week 13 vs. Ravens

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 13 with six players missing practice time.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), and offensive linemen Zach Banner (illness) and Trai Turner (coach's decision) did not practice to start the week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he doesn't expect Spillane to have much availability this week, which might rule him out of Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. Tomlin is hopeful Haden can return this week.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was limited with a toe injury. He described the issue last week as being something similar to turf toe and has lingered since the Detroit Lions game.

In good news, tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip) were both full participants for the team's first practice. Both were injured against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Steelers in Week 13 road trip

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Steelers ahead of their game Sunday in Pittsburgh, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. After a tense home win Sunday night over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens (8-3) are favored by 3 ½ points over Pittsburgh, which is coming off its worst loss ever under longtime coach Mike Tomlin. The Bengals routed the Steelers, 41-10, in Cincinnati on Sunday, the second straight game in which Pittsburgh has allowed over 40 points.
NFL
AllSteelers

Things Don't Look Good for Joe Haden to Play vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful cornerback Joe Haden would play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. That hope continues to fade as Haden misses practice. Haden missed both of the Steelers practices this week as they prepare for Baltimore. The 32-year-old hasn't played since...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers DT Cam Heyward Still Active for Ravens Game

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is dealing with an undisclosed illness. It's not COVID-19 related but did hold him out of practice on Friday. According to reports from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Heyward is in question for Sunay's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but there was good news...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Mercury News

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 13 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1). TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson) Radio: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Sal Paolantonio, Ian Fitzsimmons); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
NFL
AllSteelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick Says T.J. Watt Should Win DPOY

PITTSBURGH -- Snubbed for a third time? Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn't surprised T.J. Watt came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list a day before recording 3.5 sacks against the Baltimore Ravens. What he will be surprised about is if he doesn't win Defensive Player of the Year. Fitzpatrick spoke with...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13

7-5 felt pretty good. Until it didn’t. That’s right, my 7-5 record in the BTSC Fantasy League on NFL.com is good enough for the 4th best record in the 16-man league, but there are a whopping 6 other managers who share that record with me and through a series of unfortunate tie-breakers, I find myself on the outside-looking-in for the playoffs which start in just two weeks. Fortunately, the Great Schedule Makers have given me a shot: I face two squads who are ranked ahead of me in the standings. My destiny is in my own hands, much like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ destiny is in theirs with 6 games to go. Whether or not we each do what is necessary to secure that destiny remains to be seen. But hey, I’m Jeremy Betz. I write an article and do a podcast about fantasy football, so no problem, right? (Wipe that smirk off your face)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
AllSteelers

Ravens Uncertain if Two Cornerbacks Will Play vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could avoid two Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks during their Week 13 matchup. The Ravens had two cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey (illness) and Chris Westry (thigh) have both missed practice this week and now questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh said. "We've got to wait...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens

Nothing comes easy when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet. That being said, even one of the greatest sports rivalries have expectations. Here's what you could see as the Steelers host the Ravens. Baltimore Pressure. The Ravens defense under defensive coordinator Don Martindale love to bring pressure and harass...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not be available against the Ravens. Haden is out with a foot injury and Buggs an ankle. Haden misses his...
NFL
AllSteelers

Lamar Jackson Credits T.J. Watt for Failed 2-Point Conversion

PITTSBURGH -- With 20 seconds remaining in the game and the Baltimore Ravens down one to the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh decided to try and win the game in regulation. The Ravens lined up for two, which resulted in an incomplete pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end...
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 13 vs the Baltimore Ravens

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Steelers lead, 27-23 Last: Steelers Win, 19-14 (Dec. 2, 2020) Home Steelers lead, 15-10 Last: Steelers...
NFL
AllSteelers

Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Out for Season With Injury

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to be out for the season after a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Humphrey was not announced as an injury during the game but is apparently dealing with a pretty serious ailment. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens believe their star cornerback will miss the remainder of the year.
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
612
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy