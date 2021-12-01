How Aperture Affects Headshots in Photography

Nostalgia hits differently when you are browsing memories in a photo album. It doesn’t matter if the photos are clearly faded, the moments remain vivid in your head. The only problem with albums, really, besides having the images degrade over time, is that they can only hold so many pictures, depending on the size and number of pages in a given album. As a result, more people are sharing images on social media feeds or through text messages. While the digital format does a better job at preserving our image files, we still lose the images to cyberspace as they work their way toward the bottom of our feed. Fortunately, a solution exists that resolves the issues of preservation and accessibility – Digital photo frames. Digital photo frames represent the next step in keeping our images in front of us looking as detailed and sharp as the day they were edited.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 5 DAYS AGO