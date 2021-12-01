ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat center Bam Adebayo needs thumb surgery, will miss weeks

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZO3v4_0dBTlWCn00

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo needs surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb and is likely out until at least mid-January.

It's the first major injury of Adebayo's five pro seasons. He is averaging a career-best 18.7 points for Miami this season, along with 10.2 rebounds per game.

Adebayo, an Olympic gold medalist this summer, was injured in Monday's loss to Denver. He underwent tests Tuesday and Wednesday to determine the full scope of the injury, and it was determined that he tore the ulnar collateral ligament.

He shrugged off the injury after the game, insisting it was nothing.

“I'm all right," he said.

Turns out, he was anything but.

The timetable for his return isn't expected to be finalized until after surgery, which is scheduled for Sunday. The initial prognosis from the team calls for him to miss around six weeks.

Such a timeframe would have Adebayo — who already was playing through a bone bruise in his knee — missing somewhere between 20 and 25 games.

“Bam is one of the most dynamic, unique players in the league," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “There's not going to be one solution for that. It's going to take some unique solutions and some thought and we'll figure it out. There's going to be some things we have to do differently. There's no way that we can make it look the same. He's an absolute hybrid on both ends of the court, one of the most unique players in the entire association."

Adebayo's thumb injury is a huge blow for Miami, which already is dealing with a depleted frontcourt because of Markieff Morris' neck injury. Wednesday's game against Cleveland will be the 12th that Morris misses since he was injured in a dustup with Nikola Jokic in Denver last month, and there remains no timetable for his return.

Dewayne Dedmon is the only other big man on the Miami roster who has logged considerable minutes at center this season. The Heat have others who can play the spot, including 41-year-old Udonis Haslem and power forward P.J. Tucker, who is only 6-foot-5.

Adebayo was one of three players who started all six games for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics , where the Americans won gold. He led the team in rebounds, averaging 5.7 per game, plus averaged 6.3 points on 57% shooting at the Games.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Bam Adebayo (illness) available Tuesday for Heat

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (illness) will be active Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Adebayo missed practice on Monday and he was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday, but he's apparently good to go. numberFire's models project Bam for 39.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday and he has an...
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra Reacts to Bam Adebayo Injury

The Miami Heat learned they will have to play at least the next month without their center Bam Adebayo. The team announced Adebayo will undergo thumb surgery this week after sustaining the injury in Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, which could sideline him for 20 games.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Markieff Morris
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon starting for Miami on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo (thumb) sidelined

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Demond will enter the first five on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo beginning an extended absence due to a thumb injury. Our models expect Dedmon to play 27.1 minutes against the Cavaliers. Dedmon's Wednesday...
NBA
ESPN

Fantasy basketball daily notes for Thursday: Can Heat endure the loss of Bam Adebayo?

By this stage of the season, every NBA rotation has been impacted -- in at least some way -- by injuries. The Miami Heat just lost All-Star center Bam Adebayo to a thumb injury that will require surgery, vaulting Dewayne Dedmon into the starting lineup. On Wednesday, Dedmon immediately rose to the occasion with his first double-double of the season in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Heat Announce Significant Bam Adebayo Injury News

The Miami Heat have announced some concerning injury news for star big-man Bam Adebayo. On Wednesday, the team revealed that Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets and will under go surgery this weekend. A timetable for his return...
NBA
Miami Herald

Heat working to ‘recalibrate’ fast without Bam Adebayo. A breakdown of the options

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat need time. Adebayo needs time to heal, and the Heat needs time to adjust to life without Adebayo. The Heat learned Wednesday morning that its starting center will miss approximately six weeks after he was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. On Wednesday night, the Heat fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-85 at FTX Arena for its most lopsided loss of the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

With Bam Adebayo sidelined, Heat defence faces a tough road ahead

Midway through Wednesday, the Heat announced that Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb. As per the release, it was an injury the big man suffered in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reports suggested that the timetable for the Heat's All-Star is somewhere between...
NBA
nationofblue.com

Bam Adebayo to miss significant time following thumb injury

Bam Adebayo is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday’s game against Denver. Adebayo will undergo surgery to correct the injury this weekend. Here is the official report from the Miami Heat:
NBA
NBA

Hold The Fort: How The HEAT Can Approach Life Without Bam Adebayo

The Miami HEAT were dealt a tough hand on Wednesday, and your first thoughts always go to the person. Bam Adebayo is going to have the game he’s built his life on taken away from him for an undefined amount of time – he said 4-6 weeks – with a torn right thumb ligament in the middle of a season where he was, is, trying to lead a team to championship contention.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

468K+
Followers
119K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy