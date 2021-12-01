ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck opens up about 'beautiful' relationship with Jennifer Lopez

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbmn5_0dBTlVK400

Ben Affleck opened up about his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez in a new interview, calling their reunion "beautiful."

"I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck, 49, told WSJ. Magazine about how he got back together with Lopez, whom he dated and was engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

"It's hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail. I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it. I'll write it all out," he said, pausing. "And then I'll light it on fire," he added with a laugh.

Affleck seemingly indicated that he and Lopez, dubbed "Bennifer" by the press during their high-profile, early-aughts romance, are taking a different approach to their relationship this time around and keeping things more private.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guqix_0dBTlVK400
Getty Images - PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss in New York City, Sept. 26, 2021.

"You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it's not wise to share everything with the world," the two-time Oscar winner told the publication. "I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and straightforward way, I tell you, I just don't want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I'm going to exercise a little restraint."

Reflecting on getting a second chance at love with Lopez, Affleck said, "I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don't even get first chances."

"I've had second chances in my career. I've had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I've definitely tried to take advantage of that," he added. "I haven't always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they've turned out to be the defining aspects of my life."

Affleck also said he has grown as a person and has become someone who "is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable."

