As Colorado’s leading luxury real estate brokerage, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) represents some of the most spectacular homes in a variety of markets across the state. The most recent record-breaking sale of an Evergreen estate known as Chateau V, marks the brokerage’s fourth record-breaking sale of the year. With luxury homebuying trending upwards over the last year, more buyers and sellers have enlisted the help of LIV SIR to achieve their real estate goals and create the life that they love.

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO