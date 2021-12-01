ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Windsor man charged with possession of stolen Aiken County pistol

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjjLv_0dBTii1g00
Buy Now Seth Lee Spell (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

A Windsor man was arrested Friday after Aiken County deputies discovered a stolen pistol during a traffic stop.

Seth Lee Spell, 28, is charged with two counts of sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol.

Each charge is a felony in the state of South Carolina.

Around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Aiken County deputies responded to Belvedere-Clearwater and Old Sudlow Lake roads to locate a suspect that pointed a gun at multiple victims.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Two guns were located in the glove compartment, one of which was a stolen gun from Aiken County.

The suspect was a felon and was prohibited from possessing guns. He was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center.

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

Meadows plays both sides of January 6 probe while clock ticks on investigation

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday became the latest Donald Trump acolyte to bow to the former President's ire, begging out of his scheduled deposition with the House committee investigating the January 6 riot -- despite having given over key documents that will help build their case.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, SC
Windsor, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
The Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship...
SPORTS
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
LAW
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
3K+
Followers
251
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy