ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How to watch Thunder vs. Rockets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center. The Rockets will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma City...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
doorcountydailynews.com

Win as easy as 1-2-3 for Bucks Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks outscored the Orlando Magic by 40 points in the first half alone to cruise to the easy 123-92 home victory. The Bucks' 77-36 lead at the break was not just their biggest halftime lead in franchise history, it was also Orlando's biggest deficit at the end of the first two quarters as well ever. The lead would grow to more than 50 points, but the Magic were able to chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 12 points in limited work while Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 18 points. Patrick Connaughton scored 17 points off the bench as seven different Bucks players registered double figures.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Tv Streaming#Nba Live#Okc#Wood#Ats#Attsn Southwest Online#Cbs Sports App Ticket#Thunder
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Bones Hyland: Placed in COVID-19 protocols

Hyland won't play Wednesday at Orlando after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Hyland and Austin Rivers both entered the health and safety protocols Wednesday, though it's unclear if either or both tested positive for the virus. In any case, both will likely be out for multiple games, leaving an already shorthanded Denver squad even more depleted. Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo are both likely to see increased roles in the short term, and Markus Howard could move into the backcourt rotation to provide another healthy guard on the second unit.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs put four-game win streak on line vs. torrid Suns

The San Antonio Spurs are playing their best basketball of the season, producing an impressive four-game winning streak that has featured two straight victories on the road. Included in that stretch is a gritty victory on Saturday against Golden State, which sported the NBA's best record. Here is the reward...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 The Block

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Young QBs Go Head-to-Head in the NFL and a 17-Year-Old Stars on NBA TV

To be honest, today’s NFL slate leaves a bit to be desired. Anyway, I’m a little tired of football after all the college conference championship action from the past two days. There’s still one NFL game in particular I’m keeping my eyes on. But otherwise, I’ll be flipping from the English Premier League to tennis to Paige Bueckers and UConn back to soccer (this time in MLS) before finishing the day with some NBA and G League (yes, G League) action.
NBA
CBS Philly

Damian Lillard Wants To Play With Philadelphia 76ers Guard Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have had a difficult time trying to deal All-Star guard Ben Simmons, but a new report could change that. On Monday, The Athletic reported that Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard would like to play with Simmons following the team firing general manager Neil Olshey. Inside Portland’s firing of longtime GM Neil Olshey and what comes next with the Trail Blazers and franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard — at @TheAthletic with @sam_amick: https://t.co/xblo7PDaAG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 6, 2021 Here’s part of the story from The Athletic:  “Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to...
NBA
CBS LA

Paul George Scores 21, Clippers Down Shorthanded Trail Blazers 102-90

PORTLAND (AP) — Paul George scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers their third straight loss with a 102-90 victory Monday night. Marcus Morris Jr. added 17 points and Luke Kennard, making his first start for the Clippers this season, finished with 15. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-high 31 points for Portland, and Norman Powell finished with a season-best 29. It was a tight game throughout. Brandon Boston Jr. hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give the Clippers an 82-76 lead, but CJ Elleby answered with a 3 for the Blazers to keep...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy