This Tiny South Dakota Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

By Annie
Only In South Dakota
Only In South Dakota
 5 days ago

In general, the Mount Rushmore State is considered a happy place to be, thanks to our lower cost of living, “Midwest nice” friends and family, and the fact that we never run out of things to see and do. If we had to choose one town in particular to call the happiest, however, it would have to be the small town of De Smet:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8Zbv_0dBThUaB00
Located in eastern SoDak, De Smet is a small town of just over 1,000 happy residents that may look small on the outside but is chock-full of fun and wholesome surprises.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36E9A9_0dBThUaB00
Incorporated in 1883, De Smet is a true mecca for Americana, beginning with its charming downtown area and its many restaurants, unique shops, and historic buildings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qZhE_0dBThUaB00
Sunshine and exercise do the heart good, and De Smet offers all of the above via their nearby recreational opportunities, including world-class parks, nearby fishing and hunting, golf, and an in-town pool.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOecA_0dBThUaB00
While all of this makes De Smet a happy community, the cherry on top has to be its unique history, especially its association with Laura Ingalls Wilder and her iconic "Little House on the Prairie."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1dir_0dBThUaB00
As you may (or may not) know, the Ingalls family made De Smet their permanent home in 1879, with Laura graduating high school and starting her family in the (then) newly established town.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seDm1_0dBThUaB00
When you visit today, you will find many can't-miss traces of the Ingalls family, including the expansive Ingalls Homestead, Wilder Welcome Center, Loftus Store, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3Zv7_0dBThUaB00
To learn more about all there is to see and do around the happy small town, please visit the De Smet Development Corporation's website .

For even more of our favorite small towns around SoDak, click on Most People Don’t Know These 11 Super Tiny Towns In South Dakota Exist.

