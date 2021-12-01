This Tiny South Dakota Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

In general, the Mount Rushmore State is considered a happy place to be, thanks to our lower cost of living, “Midwest nice” friends and family, and the fact that we never run out of things to see and do. If we had to choose one town in particular to call the happiest, however, it would have to be the small town of De Smet:

Located in eastern SoDak, De Smet is a small town of just over 1,000 happy residents that may look small on the outside but is chock-full of fun and wholesome surprises.

Incorporated in 1883, De Smet is a true mecca for Americana, beginning with its charming downtown area and its many restaurants, unique shops, and historic buildings.

Sunshine and exercise do the heart good, and De Smet offers all of the above via their nearby recreational opportunities, including world-class parks, nearby fishing and hunting, golf, and an in-town pool.

While all of this makes De Smet a happy community, the cherry on top has to be its unique history, especially its association with Laura Ingalls Wilder and her iconic "Little House on the Prairie."

As you may (or may not) know, the Ingalls family made De Smet their permanent home in 1879, with Laura graduating high school and starting her family in the (then) newly established town.

When you visit today, you will find many can't-miss traces of the Ingalls family, including the expansive Ingalls Homestead, Wilder Welcome Center, Loftus Store, and more.

To learn more about all there is to see and do around the happy small town, please visit the De Smet Development Corporation's website .

