First Arena: With five-year lease in hand, new management team promises steady comeback

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
 6 days ago
One of the partners in a group that will take over management of Elmira's troubled First Arena says he is so committed to making the facility thrive, he plans to move to Elmira.

Officials from the Chemung County Industrial Agency, which owns the arena, introduced Steve Donner during a news conference Wednesday.

Donner, who has an extensive background in sports management and ownership in the Rochester area and elsewhere, is one-half of Tadross Donner Sports and Entertainment LLC, which signed a five-year lease agreement with the IDA on Wednesday morning.

The other half of the team is Mike Tadross of Long Island-based Tadross Media Group, who was not at Monday's news conference.

The First Arena, originally known as the Coach USA Center, has been plagued with financial woes and infrastructure problems since it opened in 2000, but Donner said he sees the facility as a perfect opportunity for the right people.

"We're so excited to be a part of this community. I guarantee you I'm going to put everything I've got into it," said Donner, who added some changes won't happen overnight.

"There's no magic wand. We want to do a five-year plan," he said. "We will get back into sports quickly."

The lease agreement includes a base payment to the IDA, along with additional funds based on what the management team is able to earn from facility operations.

"We guarantee $600,000 minimum we will pay (the IDA) over five years," Donner said. "If we don't sell one ticket they will still get that $600,000. But we figure we will average about $200,000 to $300,000 a year."

Donner has a lengthy tenure in sports promotion and management, including executive director of sales and marketing for the Buffalo Sabres hockey team, ownership of several Rochester sports teams, and for the past 12 years, sports business consulting in Orlando, Florida.

Donner said he had hoped to announce an agreement to bring a hockey team back to the First Arena during Wednesday's news conference, but he said negotiations are still taking place and he hopes to make an announcement within a week or two.

In the meantime, Donner said several concerts and other special events have already been booked for the arena, and he and his partners are working on building relationships that will guarantee a steady stream of events in the future.

In addition to covering all operating costs, Donner said additional profits will go into a special fund overseen by the IDA that will be used for future repair and maintenance of the facility.

He also said the youth hockey rink will be open year-round.

The arena's new management team is also courting Elmira College, and college officials are receptive.

"Elmira College has a long-term commitment to moving sports programs downtown," college President Charles Lindsay said. "Partnerships are the way forward and this is an opportunity for a strategic partnership for Elmira College. We're excited about the possibilities."

Donner, who said he has family in the Southern Tier, plans to buy a house in Elmira and said he will be very involved in the day-to-day operations at the arena.

Despite years of frustration and failure associated with the First Arena, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in needed repairs and upgrades, IDA Executive Director Joe Roman said the agency is very optimistic about the new partners.

"If you look at the credentials and credibility behind this group," Roman said, "I have tremendous faith in them."

POTUS
