ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Matrix Resurrections: New Teaser Leans Into The Past Trilogy

By James White
Empire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix movies have always had fun with time and their own intertwining stories, playing with the notion of what's real and what's not. A new teaser for the latest chapter digs back into the...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

THE MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS Japanese Promo Spot Features Some Interesting New Footage

This movie is sure to take fans of the franchise on a wild and unexpected journey. When previously talking about the film and the story, co-writer David Mitchell explained The Matrix: Resurrections is “a continuation of the story established in the first MATRIX film. It reunites Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as cinematic icons Neo and Trinity in an expansion of their story that ventures back into the Matrix and even deeper down the rabbit hole. A mind-bending new adventure with action and epic scale, it’s set in a familiar yet even more provocative world where reality is more subjective than ever and all that’s required to see the truth is to free your mind.”
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: 5 Big Burning Questions From the New Trailer

Sequels, by their nature, are a remix of what’s come before: a new iteration of characters we’ve already met and a story we already know. In the latest trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” — the sequel to the first “Matrix” trilogy that concluded 18 years ago with “The Matrix Revolutions” — it’s clear that director Lana Wachowski and her collaborators are going to get meta with what a sequel is.
MOVIES
92.9 NIN

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Plot Details Revealed in New Interview

The fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, premieres in theaters and on HBO Max in a little over three weeks. And yet we still have only the vaguest of notions of what the film is actually about. Sure it’s about, y’know, the matrix, and it has Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity in it even though they, uh, died in the last Matrix movie. As to how they are alive, or why the matrix is still in existence 15 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, or why Morpheus now looks like Yahya Abdul-Matteen II instead of Laurence Fisburne, who knows.
MOVIES
NBC Philadelphia

Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Actually Married? What the ‘Matrix' Actor Says

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have a bond like no other. Not only have the two starred in multiple movies together but, according to the pair, they may technically be married. Back in 2018, Ryder revealed to Entertainment Weekly that her onscreen nuptials with Keanu in 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula" had been presided by a "real Romanian priest."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Eréndira Ibarra
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Christina Ricci
Empire

Awkwafina Joins Universal's Renfield Movie

Director Chris McKay is really ramping up the casting process for Universal's new take on the Dracula-adjacent character Renfield. With Nicholas Hoult already in the title role and Nic Cage just announced as the iconic fang club member, Awkwafina is joining the cast. Casting the Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trilogy#The Matrix#Trinity
Variety

Colin Farrell to Reprise Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series for HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of “The Batman” in which he would again play The Penguin, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Farrell will first portray the villainous character in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, which is due to be released on March 4, 2022. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety first reported the series was in development back in September, though Farrell was not attached at that time. Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series....
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Neo Still Knows Kung Fu In The Matrix Resurrections Trailer

It’s basically impossible to pick the coolest line of dialogue from The Matrix. You’ve got Trinity’s “Dodge this!” kiss-off after blowing an agent’s head off. You have Morpheus’ entire blue pill / red pill speech. There’s that bit where Neo and Trinity need “guns… lots of guns”. But if we did have to pick just one? It’d be that ultimate Neo line, just before he faces off against Morpheus in the training programme, having suddenly acquired some serious fighting upgrades uploaded straight into his brain. All together now: “I know kung fu.” All these years later, Keanu still has it – and he shows it in the second trailer for The Matrix Resurrections. Watch it, and begin to believe.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

The Matrix Resurrections photos decode new secrets to mysterious sequel

It's time to make the pivotal choice once again: red pill or blue pill?. It's time to make the pivotal choice once again: red pill or blue pill?. EW's exclusive photos from The Matrix Resurrections helps decrypt the mysterious sequel, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 22, 18 years after the original Matrix trilogy wrapped up with 2003's The Matrix Revolutions.
MOVIES
The Verge

New trailers: Station Eleven, The Matrix Resurrections, The Book of Boba Fett, and more

I finally finished The Beatles: Get Back, and even though it meandered a lot, I found myself wanting more. The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay nicely captures what it felt like to watch this 50-year old footage as a fan, like we were all kinda just hanging out with John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they worked on new material. Highly recommend watching, it will make you question some of the prevailing narratives about the Fab Four (like the widely held belief that they were at each other’s throats constantly as the band neared its breakup).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Empire

Ana De Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson Opposite Chris Evans In Ghosted

Things are changing on the casting front for Apple's romantic adventure film Ghosted, which was to have co-starred Chris Evans and regular Marvel cohort Scarlett Johansson. She's out due to scheduling issues, but never fear – someone who has also shared the screen with Evans before is stepping in, as No Time To Die's Ana de Armas is now aboard.
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Empire

Cobie Smulders Back As Maria Hill For Marvel's Secret Invasion

It's always good to see Cobie Smulders back in the MCU, as the sarcastic, often ass-kicking Maria Hill rarely gets enough to do in the movies. Hopefully she'll have more of a chance to shine on the small screen, as Smulders will return for Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series will...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Director Craig Zobel Extends HBO Overall Deal

HBO announced that director, writer and producer Craig Zobel has extended his overall deal for three additional years. Most recently, Zobel directed the 2021 HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” which stars Kate Winslet as a police detective in a Philadelphia suburb investigating the recent murder of one girl and year-long disappearance of another. The series, which also starred Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce, was nominated for the 2021 Emmy for outstanding limited series and Zobel was nominated for the award for limited or anthology series director. Zobel is also known for serving as the sole director and...
MOVIES
Empire

Reacher: First Trailer For The TV Adaptation Of Lee Child's Books

In the past, Lee Child's gruff former military police investigator has reached the big screen in the shape of Tom Cruise. Now, though, Prime Video has Alan Ritchson in the role for a telly version, and fans of Reacher's hulking form are likely to be a tad happier with this version of the character, even if he does seem a little chattier than a man known for "Reacher says nothing". Check out the first teaser...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Shang-Chi’ Sequel in the Works with Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is staying in the Marvel fold, with the filmmaker signing an overall deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. The deal allows him to produce projects for television for both. Cretton is also developing a sequel to Shang-Chi, the well-regarded superhero movie that debuted in September and starred Simu Liu. Cretton will return to write and direct the sequel and is also working on a new Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+ as part of his overall deal. Shang-Chi stands as the highest-grossing domestic film of 2021, with $224.5...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy