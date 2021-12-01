The Matrix Resurrections: New Teaser Leans Into The Past Trilogy

The fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, premieres in theaters and on HBO Max in a little over three weeks. And yet we still have only the vaguest of notions of what the film is actually about. Sure it’s about, y’know, the matrix, and it has Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity in it even though they, uh, died in the last Matrix movie. As to how they are alive, or why the matrix is still in existence 15 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, or why Morpheus now looks like Yahya Abdul-Matteen II instead of Laurence Fisburne, who knows.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO