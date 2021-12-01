ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Workers at Canadian beef plant to vote on Cargill offer ahead of strike date

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Workers at Cargill Inc’s beef-processing plant in High River, Alberta, one of Canada’s largest, will vote on a new company offer backed by union negotiators, just days before a potential strike, the company said on Wednesday. The plant processes up to 4,500 head of cattle per day,...

