This festive period might be a reprieve from your webcam, but if you're still in need of a good camera from video conferences or plan to spruce up your streaming setup, Black Friday is a great time to grab a webcam for less. A dedicated webcam is always better than the little camera that's stuck in the thin bezel of your laptop, and you don't need to spend much to get a good resolution with great color. We've rounded up the best Black Friday webcam deals available now and will add to this list throughout the weekend.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO