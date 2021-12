Although it sounds like a scam, one year is in fact coming to a close while another kicks off right from the beginning. The good news, as always, is that another calendar year also means an entire slate of new movies, 365 days of cinematic surprises, and 2022 is shaping up to be one eclectic year. We've got the ginormous comic book tentpoles. The return of slasher icons alongside original horrors to keep you up at night. Animated adventures, auteur-driven dramas, Tom Cruise seeing which of his dual 2022 action blockbusters will bring him closest to death. Avatar 2, finally!

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO