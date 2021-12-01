ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Haaland to remove racist terms from federal lands, including 31 in Michigan

By Laina G. Stebbins
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 6 days ago

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has formally ordered the removal of the term “squaw” from federal geographic features, including 31 in Michigan alone, marking a step forward to reconcile place names that are now widely understood as offensive toward Indigenous people.

Historically, “squaw” has been used as a racist, sexist and ethnic slur for Indigenous women. The term appears in the names of 13 lakes, 10 streams, three canals, two islands, one cape, one bay and one beach in Michigan.

“Racist terms have no place in our vernacular or on our federal lands. Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” Haaland said in a statement on Nov. 19.

Haaland is the country’s first Native American cabinet secretary.

With secretarial orders 3404 and 3405 , Haaland formally identifies the term “squaw” as derogatory, creates a federal task force to find replacement names for the areas and creates a Federal Advisory Committee to solicit, review and recommend changes to land unit names.

Haaland says removing the slur from the nation’s geographic features and land units will help to “[honor] the ancestors who have stewarded our lands since time immemorial.”

According to a database maintained by the Board on Geographic Names, there are 666 federal land units that contain the term.

In Michigan, the 31 areas with the name are located across 22 counties, including six in the U.P. and 16 in the Lower Peninsula.

“It is a long time coming and took an American Indian woman, our first Cabinet Member for the Federal Government, to get it right,” Aaron Payment, chairman of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, said on Wednesday.

– Aaron Payment, chairman of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

– Aaron Payment, chairman of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

“It is not a matter of political correctness but a matter of dignity. What other race is subjected to the exploitation of the use of such derogatory names?” Payment continued.

With the secretarial orders, the Board on Geographic Names has been ordered to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage. That process will be expedited and coordinated with the newly established federal advisory committee, as name changes with the board usually go through a lengthy process.

That Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names will have representation from tribes, tribal and Native Hawaiian organizations, civil rights, anthropology and history experts, along with members of the general public, Haaland’s press release states.

Several states like Oregon, Maine, Montana and Minnesota legislatively prohibit the use of the word “squaw” in place names; Michigan does not.

The federal task force created by Haaland’s first secretarial order — formally known as the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force — is required to be established by or before Dec. 19. It must engage in tribal and public consultation on proposed name changes.

Since 1947, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior has had joint authority with the Board on Geographic Names and has final approval or review of the board’s actions.

Michigan Advance

Biden blocks energy leases as Tribal Nations Summit meets

President Joe Biden on Monday said the administration will move to prevent oil and gas development for two decades near Chaco Canyon, an area in northwestern New Mexico that’s culturally significant to the area’s Native American communities and important for biodiversity. The plan was formally announced during the White House Tribal Nations Summit, the first […] The post Biden blocks energy leases as Tribal Nations Summit meets appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Michigan Advance

Nessel, 18 AGs urge U.S. Senate to pass federal PFAS action bill

Attorney General Dana Nessel and a coalition of 18 other attorneys general are calling upon upon a U.S. Senate committee to take swift action to improve federal PFAS standards. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of toxic “forever chemicals” known to cause harm to human health, and can be found in drinking water, […] The post Nessel, 18 AGs urge U.S. Senate to pass federal PFAS action bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Whitmer to Michiganders: Get your COVID booster shot

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations skyrocket in the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging eligible Michiganders to get their booster shots once federal health officials approve them for all adults in the United States.  The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is slated this week to expand access to the booster shots for all adults who […] The post Whitmer to Michiganders: Get your COVID booster shot appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

As Michigan’s redistricting process enters its final phase, here’s what experts want to see

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) approved its nine collaborative proposed maps and an additional six from individual commissioners for the state Senate, state House and congressional districts earlier this month.  The lines will go into effect for the 2022 elections and be in place for 10 years. Now experts are weighing in on […] The post As Michigan’s redistricting process enters its final phase, here’s what experts want to see appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
