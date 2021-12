On November 18, the Republican majority in the Ohio House did what it had longed to do all year but had not been able to accomplish: it passed a bill to weaken vaccine requirements. It was able to do so this time around because, unlike previous, failed efforts, the vote on this bill — House Bill 218 — successfully married Republican legislators' two greatest loves: eschewing the advice of health experts and ensuring that the state remains as gerrymandered as possible. Indeed, it was only by bringing those toxic objectives together that each of them could be fully realized.

