I’m not sure I can remember a time where the Packers were in greater need of a bye week than they were coming into this past weekend’s game against the Rams. The fact that the Packers are 9-3 with tiebreaking victories over two of the top teams in the conference despite all of their injuries is nothing short of miraculous, and it’s due to incredible coaching by Matt LaFleur and his staff. Outside of the team’s dud in the opener, they’ve come ready to play every single week no matter the conditions.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO