I’ve enjoyed Takane & Hana ever since its first volume came out almost four years ago. What I didn’t expect then, however, was the degree to which if would become not just a better comic but one of my absolute favorite comics. Yuki Shiwasu’s art and comedy have been consistently delightful, and the series has largely nailed its handling of the romance as well. All good things must come to an end however, as this week’s Vol. 18 is the last. Does it live up to expectations and deliver a conclusion worthy of the series?

COMICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO