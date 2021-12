RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Tuch didn’t stand around and watch his teammates compete in a physical, 3-on-3 small-area game at one corner of the ice in PNC Arena on Friday. Tuch skated over to center ice and, without a coach’s suggestion, put himself through exhaustive sprints. The 25-year-old winger took his recovery from shoulder surgery on the road with the Buffalo Sabres this week, as the club held practices in Raleigh and Sunrise, Fla. Tuch is still wearing a yellow noncontact jersey, but he’s been upgraded to week to week on the injury report in a clear sign of progress.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO