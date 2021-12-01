ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask an expert virologist anything about the Covid omicron variant which has arrived in the UK

 6 days ago

The country is currently bracing itself for the coming weeks as the omicron variant could see a surge in new Covid-19 infections across Britain even bigger than previous waves.

Scientists in the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises Boris Johnson’s government, met last week to discuss the impact of the new variant in the UK.

“We cannot exclude that this wave would be of a magnitude similar, or even larger, than previous waves,” the advisers stated in minutes from the 25 November meeting.

Results of detailed laboratory studies on omicron are expected in the coming weeks, but both Sage and Nervtag groups have warned it is likely the new variant can escape immunity from existing vaccines “to some extent”.

The Nervtag advisers said mutations observed in the variant “include some that are known to be associated with enhanced transmissibility” and are also “highly likely to result in reduced neutralising ability of antibodies”.

To help answer questions around the situation which now faces us with omicron cases having been confirmed in the UK an expert in virology will be on hand on this page to answer your questions.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, will be answering your questions about the covid variant in the comments section of this article on Thursday, 2 December, between 1pm and 2pm.

All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question - they will be hidden until Dr Griffin joins the conversation to answer them. Then join us live on this page at 1pm as he tackles as many questions as he can.

WTOP

Johns Hopkins virologist: ‘Pay close attention’ to Omicron variant cases

The Omicron variant, first discovered in Africa, made waves as public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization began sounding the alarm. After being deemed a “variant of concern,” it was detected in areas stretching from Britain to Hong Kong and triggered a change in international travel guidance for several countries, including the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccination drive gives Scotland ‘hope for the future’, health secretary says

One year to the day since the mass vaccination drive began the Scottish health secretary hailed the country’s programme as an “overwhelming success”.In the biggest vaccination programme ever seen, some 4,355,063 first doses, 3,962,203 second doses and 1,922,604 boosters and third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Scotland from around 1,200 locations.Humza Yousaf the country’s health secretary, said: “The national vaccination programme has provided us all with hope for the future. It is an overwhelming success.”More than 17,800 vaccinators and staff at more than 750 GP surgeries have worked to administer the shots. According to a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says Covid variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to Covid-19. But with the rapidly-spreading omicron variant of Covid-19 often causing mild symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat, it is very hard to tell the difference without testing.Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
