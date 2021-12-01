ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas total tax collections $70M more than last November

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that total tax collections for November were $626.8 million. That is 3.1%, or $18.9 million, more than the estimate, according to a media release from her office. Those collections are $70.1 million, or 12.6%, more than last November. “While our state revenue...

Kansas tax revenue, November 2021

For November 2021, Kansas tax revenue was 12.6 percent greater than November 2020, and 5.4 percent less than October. Tax reports from the State of Kansas for November 2021 show tax revenues falling from the previous month and greater than the same month the prior year. When reporting on Kansas...
