ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Beckers have grown their Roane County family from four to 10. In the last five years, Miriam and her husband have adopted six kids. "I'm kind of starting over,” Becker said. “That looks different. We went from a relatively normal-sized family to a large family, basically overnight. The world isn't really designed for that. We drive a very large vehicle. Everything we do has to be planned."

ROANE COUNTY, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO