Metairie man has been arrested for contractor fraud in Lake Charles

A Metairie man has been arrested for contractor fraud after allegedly taking $8,000 in payments from a Lake Charles homeowner whose house sustained damages from Hurricane Laura and was never repaired.

Jason L. Mears, 45, the owner of Jason Mears Roofing & Construction, was hired to complete those repairs.

The homeowner filed a report with a contractor fraud response team in April. They advised Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies that some of the materials and work that was paid for had not been delivered or completed.

That's when detectives discovered Mears did not possess a contractor's license.

After further investigation, police say that is when detectives issued a warrant for Mears' arrest on November 1st, charging him with residential fraud from $5,000 to $25,000 and failure to possess a license.

Judge Derek Kee set Mears' bond at $7,000.

Mears was then located by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on November 28 and was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and will be extradited back to Calcasieu Parish.

CPSO Detective Chris Duhon is the lead investigator on this case.

