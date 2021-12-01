ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Metairie man has been arrested for contractor fraud in Lake Charles

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPRGT_0dBTdbNs00

A Metairie man has been arrested for contractor fraud after allegedly taking $8,000 in payments from a Lake Charles homeowner whose house sustained damages from Hurricane Laura and was never repaired.

Jason L. Mears, 45, the owner of Jason Mears Roofing & Construction, was hired to complete those repairs.

The homeowner filed a report with a contractor fraud response team in April. They advised Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies that some of the materials and work that was paid for had not been delivered or completed.

That's when detectives discovered Mears did not possess a contractor's license.

After further investigation, police say that is when detectives issued a warrant for Mears' arrest on November 1st, charging him with residential fraud from $5,000 to $25,000 and failure to possess a license.

Judge Derek Kee set Mears' bond at $7,000.

Mears was then located by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on November 28 and was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center and will be extradited back to Calcasieu Parish.

CPSO Detective Chris Duhon is the lead investigator on this case.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 4

Linda Lewis
6d ago

show us a picture of this con so we know what to look out fraud when getting work done our houses

Reply
3
Related
KATC News

Franklin officer accused of battery

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the arrest of a Franklin police officer. McCloures Manuel, 32, was arrested on December 6 on a charge of domestic battery strangulation, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department.
FRANKLIN, LA
KATC News

Former New Orleans Saint dies after police chase in Alabama

Former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Glenn Foster Jr. died Monday in Alabama following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, the New Orleans Advocate reports . 31-year-old Foster's death came two days after he was arrested and turned over to the custody of a local sheriff's office. His death remains under investigation and an autopsy was pending.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Metairie, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
Metairie, LA
Crime & Safety
KATC News

Duson PD's pursuit policy going under "expanded review" after crash

KATC Investigates has new information on last week's major crash in Lafayette involving a suspect being chased by the Duson Police Department. That crash sent eight people to the hospital and shut down Bertrand Drive for hours Thursday night. Now, Duson Police is reviewing its pursuit policy but is also taking a closer look at its officer's dash-cam footage.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Missing person's remains found in Lake Charles rv park

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a search and rescue group found human remains of a missing man at at a Lake Charles RV Park on Saturday. Family and friends have been asking for help in locating Robert “Randy” Randall Kilgore II since August 24th when he disappeared in the early morning hours during a traffic stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Ville Platte Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Ville Platte Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Chief Neal Lartigue says 15-year-old Cheyenne Caesar Thomas was last seen Monday evening. Officers spoke with the juvenile after 5 p.m. on December 6 and she was reported missing on the morning of December 7.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duhon
KATC News

Silver Alert canceled: Shreveport woman's body found in drain

Louisiana State Police had issued a Silver Alert last night for a missing Shreveport woman, but that alert has since been canceled. Daisy Walker, 76, was last seen by family members at her residence. They later reported to police that she walked away from her apartment sometime after she was put to bed on Thursday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Person of interest wanted in Jeanerette homicide

The Jeanerette Police Department is attempting to locate a person of interest in connection with an October homicide investigation. Police say they are searching 22-year-old Tyrese Anthony Jones in connection with a October 30, 2021 homicide of Marcus Ray Alexis.
JEANERETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpso#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Suspect arrested for Nov. 30 drive-by shooting in Rayne

A suspect was arrested Friday, December 3, for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting into a residence on Windsor Place. On Tuesday, November 30, Rayne Police Department say that Gabriel Nathianel Mangon, 20, shot into a residence where three occupants were sleeping.
RAYNE, LA
KATC News

LPD responds to Saints Streets robberies

There has been multiple robberies that have occurred around Saints Streets area within a short time frame that alerted Lafayette Police Officers. They say on Friday, December 3rd around 5 P.M. they learned that two males driving a vehicle approached victims who were walking in the area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy