ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trevor Noah Returns as Host of the Grammy Awards

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuhYi_0dBTdXnq00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Comedian and ``The Daily Show'' host Trevor Noah will return to emcee the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January, the Recording Academy announced today.

Noah hosted the 2020 Grammy ceremony, which was dramatically scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That ceremony was based on the outdoor event deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The 2021 show will be held at the Crypto.com Arena, currently Staples Center, on Jan. 31.

``Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,'' Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. ``We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.''

Jon Batiste is the top nominee for the 64th Grammy Awards, earning 11 nods, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has nominations in the top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.

The Grammys will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NYLON

Miley Cyrus & MGK Respond To Being Snubbed By The Grammys

The Grammy Awards are around the corner and they’re already off to a rocky start. The Recording Academy released its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony, and though many wonderful artists were recognized, as always, others were snubbed. Amongst the forgotten were Miley Cyrus and Machine Gun Kelly, and based on their reactions it’s safe to say neither are too happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
localsyr.com

Trevor Noah to perform at the Oncenter in early 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR- TV)– Trevor Noah, famous for his comedy, is set to host the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial January 22 at 7:30 p.m. This event is a part of Noah’s ‘Back to Abnormal World Tour’ that reaches from the U.S. to as far as Australia, France, Italy, and many more countries across the globe.
SYRACUSE, NY
Soompi

aespa To Appear On “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

Aespa has confirmed their appearance on another U.S. talk show!. On December 6, it was announced that aespa would be making an appearance on the comedy talk show “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which airs on Comedy Central. aespa’s appearance is set to take place on December 7 at...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
GQMagazine

Drake’s War With the Grammys Continues

Drake’s longstanding feud with the Recording Academy has taken another dramatic turn. The man who once rapped “I could give two fucks ‘bout where the Grammys go” is now apparently withdrawing his pair of 2022 nominations for Certified Lover Boy (Best Rap Album) and “Way 2 Sexy” (Best Rap Performance). Per Variety, the exact reasoning is unknown, but there’s a fairly substantial history of the superstar expressing frustration with the Grammys.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Harvey Mason Jr.
wbwn.com

Maren Morris Names Her Favorite Song on Ryan Hurd’s Album, Pelago

Ryan Hurd recently released his debut album, Pelago…. …which features the smash-hit song “Chasing After You” with his wife Maren Morris. While that track from the album is the favorite of many, Maren shares her favorite from Pelago, “I have a couple of favorites, but the one that I’m excited for everyone to hear is called ‘Hell Is An Island.’ And it’s just a really unexpected turn from what you think it will be about. The title is just so mysterious and when you hear it, I don’t want to give anything away but it’s just very jammy and you just want to like hear it at a festival and rock out. But it’s, it’s also just a brilliant lyric, but I’m jealous. I’m jealous I wasn’t a writer on it. That’s the ultimate compliment.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Awards Ceremony#Grammy Nominations#The Recording Academy#Cbs#Paramount
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Parties At "Verzuz" With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology

Last night's Verzuz was filled with takeaways. Aside from the ruckus incited by Bizzy Bone, the show also featured several guest appearances to help fill the stage. Terrence Howard helped close out the show by performing "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp," the Hustle & Flow track that helped Three 6 Mafia earn an Academy Award.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead at 23

Skilyr Hicks -- a one-time contestant on "America's Got Talent" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. The young singer-songwriter passed away Monday, having been found lifeless in the home of a friend -- this according to her mother, Jodi. She says she doesn't know the actual homeowner. Skilyr's body was discovered in Liberty, South Carolina.
MENTAL HEALTH
mixonline.com

MPSE to Honor Ron Howard at Golden Reel Awards

Studio City, CA (December 3, 2021)—The Motion Picture Sound Editors will honor Academy Award-winning director and producer Ron Howard with its annual Filmmaker Award at the 69th MPSE Golden Reel Awards, set for March 13, 2022 as an international virtual event. “Ron Howard has inspired and delighted movie lovers worldwide...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy