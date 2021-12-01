Trevor Noah Returns as Host of the Grammy Awards

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Comedian and ``The Daily Show'' host Trevor Noah will return to emcee the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January, the Recording Academy announced today.

Noah hosted the 2020 Grammy ceremony, which was dramatically scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That ceremony was based on the outdoor event deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The 2021 show will be held at the Crypto.com Arena, currently Staples Center, on Jan. 31.

``Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,'' Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. ``We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.''

Jon Batiste is the top nominee for the 64th Grammy Awards, earning 11 nods, while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has nominations in the top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.

The Grammys will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.