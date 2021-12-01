Poughkeepsie police: Man shot in stomach outside of Main Street business

Poughkeepsie police say a man was shot in the stomach outside of a Main Street business Tuesday night.

They say there was a verbal argument between two customers inside of the store. Police say one man then waited for the other man to leave the store before shooting him several times.

The 30-year-old victim is expected to survive after undergoing surgery. Police say he is not cooperating in the investigation.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

Tuesday's incident is one of more than 30 shootings police are investigating so far in 2021 - including two that were fatal.