Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Interesting Update to Atlanta's Depth Chart

By Zach Goodall
 6 days ago
Versatility is key in football. And the Atlanta Falcons surely believe that.

The Falcons have released their depth chart ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with an interesting twist. Star running back/all-purpose offensive player/returner Cordarrelle Patterson was listed at his typical position, but interestingly, was also included on the chart as the team's No. 3 safety behind Erik Harris and Jaylinn Hawkins.

Funny enough, Patterson received his first defensive snap both of the 2021 season and his nine-year NFL career in Week 12 when Atlanta took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. His only experience as a defender stems from his high school days.

Earlier this season, defensive coordinator Dean Pees suggested that the Falcons had packages defensively that included Patterson. The running back would go on to share his next goal as an NFL player: "I want to catch an interception."

Should Pees decide to increase Patterson's defensive snaps on Sunday, he'll have a chance to record his first career pick. At the same time, you have to wonder if Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would pick on Patterson's lack of experience at defensive back as he did the entire Falcons' secondary in Week 2 when he threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

