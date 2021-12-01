ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 208-Foot Steel Explorer Yacht Offers Far-Flung Adventures With 5-Star Luxury

By Rachel Cormack
 6 days ago
With a name that comes from “external,” the new explorer -yacht concept Exo is designed to be at one with the elements.

Penned by Richard Liebowitz of Liebowitz & Partners , the steel 208-footer has been designed with two goals in mind. Liebowitz, who has spent his life yachting, drew upon his experiences at the helm to create a vessel tough enough to withstand the rigors of oceanic expeditions, while also keeping those aboard in the lap of luxury.

With a full displacement hull and wave-breaking bow, Exo will be able to navigate choppy waters. According to the British design studio, she’ll be as much in her element cruising rough passages as sheltered coves. The go-anywhere explorer will be equipped with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion that comprises two CAT engines good for 1,600 hp each and three generators. This gives Exo an estimated range of 5,000 nautical miles and a top speed of 16 knots—and it will also be fitted with Quantum’s Zero Speed stabilizers to keep things nice and smooth whatever the speed.

“The endurance, capability, and reliability of the ship should cater to almost all eventualities and climates,” the studio assures.

Exo’s 1,300GT interior, meanwhile, has its own attractions. As standard, the contemporary main saloon has a light, airy feel and flows through to the galley aft. The “museum-like” owner’s suite is located forward and offers privacy in spades, while four staterooms for guests are on the lower deck. Exo can sleep 12 plus crew.

In keeping with the yacht’s moniker, there is plenty to see outside, too. High atop the vessel is the observation deck that’s ripe for ocean wildlife sightings. Elsewhere, the foredeck is equipped with an alfresco dining area, lounge and Jacuzzi, while the upper deck is home to another dining space, gym and a sky lounge. The studio says Exo also offers the largest tenders in class, which span 34 feet, as well as a full suite of water toys. You can also expect a beach club and wet bar.

Check out more images of Exo below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
