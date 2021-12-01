ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown to Miss At Least Two More Games

By Zach Goodall
 6 days ago
It'll be at least another two weeks before wide receiver Antonio Brown returns to the gridiron for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in Week 6 when the Bucs took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

So long as Brown doesn't make an early return in spite of this report. that means he will have missed eight games throughout the 2021 season in total, and seven in a row by the time he theoretically suits up against the New Orleans Saints on December 19.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared his doubts that Brown would play in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons earlier on Wednesday, indicating that Brown has also dealt with issues to his heel in addition to his ankle.

Unfortunately, this means Brown is not expected to be available against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, the team that attempted to acquire the superstar receiver from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 before he vetoed the trade.

In five appearances this season, Brown has tallied 29 receptions for 418 yards and four touchdowns. He missed Week 3 against the New England Patriots while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

