Delta surge accelerating as vaccination lottery continues

COLUMBUS — Ahead of any sign that the omicron variant has arrived in Ohio, the coronavirus surge already under way here accelerated on Wednesday, falling just short of the delta-era peak seen nearly three months ago.

The state Department of Health reported 8,944 new infections, far outpacing the three-week average of 5,398. The delta-era peak of 9,019 was recorded on Sept. 10 before the state experienced a short-lived reduction in daily cases that still numbered in the thousands.

The 425 new hospitalizations and 42 intensive-care unit admissions also far outstripped their three-week averages.

Meanwhile, seven northwest Ohioans were among the third round of 30 $10,000 scholarship winners announced Wednesday.

They included Bailey Price and Allison Pruss, both of Toledo; Cassandra Durham, of Maumee; Lilian Frederick, of Put-in-Bay; Kylie Beverick, of Sandusky; Courtney Fox, of Bellevue; and Joseph Mautz, of Castalia.

In all, the state is awarding $2 million in scholarships — five $100,000 grand prizes and 150 $10,000 prizes. The grand prizes will be announced Friday at 7:29 p.m. during the usual Ohio Lottery broadcast, while 30 more $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced Thursday and Friday afternoons.

To date, 52.9 percent of all Ohioans — and 56.3 percent of those age 5 and older who are eligible — have been fully vaccinated.