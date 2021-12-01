ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, OH

Delta surge accelerating as vaccination lottery continues

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqFIh_0dBTcg2y00

COLUMBUS — Ahead of any sign that the omicron variant has arrived in Ohio, the coronavirus surge already under way here accelerated on Wednesday, falling just short of the delta-era peak seen nearly three months ago.

The state Department of Health reported 8,944 new infections, far outpacing the three-week average of 5,398. The delta-era peak of 9,019 was recorded on Sept. 10 before the state experienced a short-lived reduction in daily cases that still numbered in the thousands.

The 425 new hospitalizations and 42 intensive-care unit admissions also far outstripped their three-week averages.

Meanwhile, seven northwest Ohioans were among the third round of 30 $10,000 scholarship winners announced Wednesday.

They included Bailey Price and Allison Pruss, both of Toledo; Cassandra Durham, of Maumee; Lilian Frederick, of Put-in-Bay; Kylie Beverick, of Sandusky; Courtney Fox, of Bellevue; and Joseph Mautz, of Castalia.

In all, the state is awarding $2 million in scholarships — five $100,000 grand prizes and 150 $10,000 prizes. The grand prizes will be announced Friday at 7:29 p.m. during the usual Ohio Lottery broadcast, while 30 more $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced Thursday and Friday afternoons.

To date, 52.9 percent of all Ohioans — and 56.3 percent of those age 5 and older who are eligible — have been fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Daily Log: 12/08

Breanna Instone and Brian Stoner, Bowling Green, boy, Dec. 7. Casemira and Nathan Rawlins, Delta, Ohio, girl, Nov. 30. Courtney and Nick Martz, Toledo, girl, Dec. 5. Savanna Gonzales, Toledo, girl, Dec. 5.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Allegiant Air to introduce Toledo-Arizona flights in March

Allegiant Air will operate two roundtrip flights per week between Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport and the Phoenix area, the airline announced Tuesday. The flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays will start March 9 and are one of nine new routes the low-fare, vacation-oriented airline announced.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Ohio House poised to pass 'born alive' bill

COLUMBUS — An Ohio House committee has set the stage for a full-chamber vote Wednesday on a bill that could subject physicians to felony manslaughter prosecution if they fail to take all steps to preserve the health of an infant born alive during an abortion.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Delta, OH
City
Put-in-bay, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Blade

TARTA to consider extending fare waiver

With a new threat looming from the coronavirus’ omicron variant, a Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority committee will consider this week whether to recommend that the fare suspension begun at the pandemic’s onset be extended.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Basement is just the latest hotspot for the area's pinball enthusiasts

Steve Wherry is beating everyone. As The Basement's bartender he's dividing his attention between participating in the pinball tournament and serving fries and drinks to its 10 other participants, but he's still undefeated and on top. Only an hour of the tournament's estimated four has elapsed, however, so there's still plenty of time to lose his throne.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery#Omicron#Ohioans#Castalia
The Blade

Participation in use of law enforcement database expected to grow

Only a fraction of law enforcement agencies are participating in a searchable use-of-force database, but officials expect more to join in the coming months. Area agencies providing their use of force reports include Archbold, Defiance, Elmore, Holland, McComb, Napoleon, Oak Harbor, Pioneer, Port Clinton, Sandusky, and Wauseon police departments.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

Kathleen M. Barlage (1924-2021)

Kathleen M. Barlage, a community volunteer who was devoted to the home front after service as a WAVE during World War II and later worked for McDonald’s, died Tuesday in the Elizabeth Scott Community, Springfield Township. She was 97.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Blade

'StoryWalk Challenge' underway at libraries

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library announced that the StoryWalk Challenge is available at all 19 library locations. "There is a different story at each location with bright pictures and suggestions for hopping, skipping, and exploring to make reading fun for young readers of all skill levels," the library said in an announcement.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Cookbook offers vegan versions of classic Rust Belt dishes

Our very own Rust Belt is noted for its hearty, wholesome foods. Some Toledo favorites include pierogi fried in butter till golden, Chili Mac, and Chicken Paprikash. You’ve also got Cleveland’s famous Polish Boys (kielbasa on a bun topped with fries, barbecue sauce, and slaw) and Detroit’s Coney dogs: natural casing wieners buried under a uniquely spiced bean-less chili. Chicago has its Italian beef sandwiches and deep dish pizza.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Japanese kimono aren't foreign to students of the art form in northwest Ohio

At some point, Traeonna Wagener realized that she had more articles of kimono in her wardrobe than she did jeans, or T-shirts, or any kind of Western clothing in general. Whether she's shopping at Kroger or touring the art museum, she's dressed in a kimono. It certainly prompts questions, and as the recent founder of Kimono Kitsune — a Toledo-based educational and dressing service for everything kimono — she's happy to answer them. One group of people that's always stopping her to comment on her dress? "Little grandmas" from Japan, she said.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy