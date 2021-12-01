ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent Walleye forward Matt Berry earns ECHL honor

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

Forward Matt Berry, who recently played for the Toledo Walleye, has been named the ECHL's plus performer of the month for November.

Berry led the ECHL with a plus-minus rating of plus-13 last month. He played at an even rating or better in 10 of the Walleye's 12 games.

The 29-year-old leads the ECHL with a plus-16 rating for the season.

A player earns a “plus” each time he is on the ice when his team scores an even-strength or shorthanded goal. He receives a “minus” if he is on the ice when the opposing team scores an even-strength or shorthanded goal. The difference in the numbers is the player's “plus-minus” rating.

Berry also finished with a plus-3 rating in three games: Nov. 3 at Indy, Nov. 6 versus Kalamazoo, and Nov. 20 versus Iowa.

On Sunday, Berry earned a call up to Toledo's AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids. Berry ranks second in the ECHL in total points with 24 (9 G, 15 A) in 15 games. He is tied for the league lead in assists.

Berry was named ECHL player of the week for Nov. 15 to 21.

The Walleye (10-5-0) are tied with rival Fort Wayne at the top of the Central Division standings with 20 points. They are just one point out of first place in the Western Conference.

Toledo hosts Wheeling on Saturday night, before taking on Cincinnati at home on Sunday. The Nailers dealt the Walleye a 3-2 loss at the Huntington Center on Nov. 12. Toledo lost the first matchup this year with the Cyclones, falling 9-2 in Cincinnati last Wednesday.

The Walleye have won four straight on home ice.

