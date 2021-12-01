2021 Holiday Shopping Pop-up at Salt at Our Kakaako

I have a confession to make: I have a love-hate relationship with gift-giving. Hear me out. It’s not the giving of the gift that I struggle with. In fact, during a majority of the year, gift-giving is my love language. I’m the type of person who will find a little trinket at the drugstore checkout that reminds me of you, add it to my cart, and give it to you the next time that I see you, just because. But gifting during the holidays is a whole other animal that, quite frankly, stresses me out. It’s partially because I have a laundry list of people I love and want to gift to, partially because I put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself to find perfectly meaningful presents, and partially because my gift wrapping skills are overwhelmingly subpar.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO