2021 Holiday Shopping Pop-up at Salt at Our Kakaako

By Kelly Simek
KHON2
 6 days ago

www.khon2.com

Lowell Sun

Get a jump on holiday shopping with these great gift ideas

If you’re one of those people who gets a little miffed every year by the ever-expanding holiday season, I hear you. Ordering a Christmas wreath during back-to-school season seems just downright unnatural. But given supply chain issues, this may be one of the few years where it actually makes sense to starting crossing things off your list before you’ve even started cooking the Thanksgiving feast. Everything’s going to take a little bit longer to arrive this year, so if you give yourself some extra time, no one will wind up feeling left out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CultureMap Dallas

Exciting new Dallas-area pop-up boutiques and markets for holiday shopping

With Black Friday upon us and the calendar-turn to December nearly here, it's time to make a holiday shopping plan — a plan that goes beyond the boring, online point and click. Here to make shopping season a bit more special are pop-up boutiques and markets. Some last a weekend, a month, or throughout next spring. The list likely will grow as more are announced, but these are some of the best new "shopportunities" to get plans started. Want some other great store ideas? Check out or latest Where to Shop column.
DALLAS, TX
TrendHunter.com

Digitally Integrated Holiday Pop-Ups

The Bay at Stackt Market is a pop-up shopping experience that can be found at Canada’s largest shipping container market and it brings The Bay’s Holiday gift guide to life. With The Bay's See It, Scan It, Ship It technology, shoppers can make purchases from more than 50 brands just by scanning a QR code and checking out. The experience lets customers receive deliveries straight to their home, which means that they won't be burdened with having to carry bags throughout the rest of their time at the shipping container market.
SHOPPING
New Haven Register

Falls Village library Holiday Pop-Up Shop has plenty of gifts

FALLS VILLAGE — The David M. Hunt Library will hold its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop featuring crafts, ornaments, and food from local artisans and small businesses, starting Thanksgiving week and running through the New Year. Items for purchase will include glass ornaments by Nunwell Glass, pottery by Diane Schapira, small...
POLITICS
KOCO

Midtown holiday pop-up shops return today to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — For the ninth year in a row, holiday pop-up shops are welcoming shoppers in Midtown. Organizers say they found space to grow in the pandemic. “Yes, things are a little bit different,” said Cleo Rajon, executive director of the Independent Shopkeepers Association. Bigger and better than ever...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
centraloregondaily.com

Holiday markets pop up to help Central Oregonians to shop local

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, the focus shifts to the gift giving round of holidays. Saturday Open Space Event Studios in Bend hosted a small business makers market. Ten vendors displayed wares ranging from ceramics to graphic design work. People were thrilled,” said Open Space’s event producer Hannah...
RETAIL
theeverygirl.com

This Brand Is Our Go-To Destination for Everyone on Our Holiday Shopping List

I have a confession to make: I have a love-hate relationship with gift-giving. Hear me out. It’s not the giving of the gift that I struggle with. In fact, during a majority of the year, gift-giving is my love language. I’m the type of person who will find a little trinket at the drugstore checkout that reminds me of you, add it to my cart, and give it to you the next time that I see you, just because. But gifting during the holidays is a whole other animal that, quite frankly, stresses me out. It’s partially because I have a laundry list of people I love and want to gift to, partially because I put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself to find perfectly meaningful presents, and partially because my gift wrapping skills are overwhelmingly subpar.
RECIPES
wgbh.org

Black Owned Bos opens holiday pop-up shop to support small businesses

For Roxbury resident Jae'da Turner, the holiday season doesn’t begin the day after Thanksgiving, or the night Mariah Carey’s Christmas anthem makes it’s inevitable leap back onto the charts. It’s at the front of her mind all year — especially when it comes to small businesses. Turner, the founder and managing director of Black Owned Bos — a consulting agency and directory that platforms Black-owned businesses throughout the region — knows that entrepreneurs need to prepare long before the air grows cold.
SMALL BUSINESS
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Courier-Express

Punxsutawney women open holiday pop-up shop on East Mahoning Street

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two Punxsutawney entrepreneurs have joined forces and styles to open “Home for the Holidays Boutique,” a holiday pop-up shop at 123 E. Mahoning St. Shelby Wingard and Brittany Pennington opened the boutique on Oct. 8. Wingard, who is the owner of Silver Linings Cafe on North Findley Street,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
buffalorising.com

AVA Collective’s Holiday Pop-up

The AVA Collective is hosting its next holiday pop-up on Saturday December 11 at Resurgence Brewing Company. Not only is this a great opportunity to do some quality holiday shopping, it’s also a chance to support over 40 local vendors that will be set up on the second floor of the brewery.
BUFFALO, NY
bravamagazine.com

Downtown Has a New Pop-Up Shopping Experience

Two new pop-up shops have opened in downtown Madison that feature 10 unique businesses, all owned by people of color. Named Culture Collective, the concept was the result of a collaboration between the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Madison Central Business Improvement District. Culture Collective is located at 440 and 444 State St. and opened Oct. 1.
MADISON, WI

