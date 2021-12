Pursuing justice is a deeply held tenet of Judaism. That is why Jews have often been at the forefront of social change movements. The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society is an exemplary organization founded in 1891 by American Jews to help European and Russian Jews safely relocate to the United States in the face of pogroms (antisemitic riots). The society now rescues refugees worldwide fleeing oppression in their homeland because of their religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation. Their brochure states: “In the beginning, we helped people because they were Jewish; now we help people because we are Jewish.”

