N Ireland collective wins prestigious Turner Prize for art

In a live-streamed ceremony on Wednesday evening, the Tate museum network in England named the Array Collective the winner of the 2021 Turner Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious art awards. This year’s edition of the prize marked the first time that its shortlisted nominees were all groups—a shift away from the award’s decades-long backing of individual artists since it was established in 1984. The other four nominees were collectives whose work focuses on social change: Black Obsidian Sound System, Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical, and Project Art Works.
