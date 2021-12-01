ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N Ireland collective wins prestigious Turner Prize for art

Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — An 11-person collective from Belfast that aims to transcend Northern...

www.timesdaily.com

Silicon Republic

Irish scientist wins prestigious Institute of Physics award

Brian Corbett has made significant contributions to tech start-ups in Ireland, including one that was acquired by Facebook. Irish scientist Brian Corbett has been awarded the Institute of Physics (IOP) Katharine Burr Blodgett Medal and Prize 2021 for his contributions in the field of photonic devices. Corbett is based at...
WORLD
ARTnews

Turner Prize in Britain Goes to Belfast-Based Array Collective

In a live-streamed ceremony on Wednesday evening, the Tate museum network in England named the Array Collective the winner of the 2021 Turner Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious art awards. This year’s edition of the prize marked the first time that its shortlisted nominees were all groups—a shift away from the award’s decades-long backing of individual artists since it was established in 1984. The other four nominees were collectives whose work focuses on social change: Black Obsidian Sound System, Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical, and Project Art Works. Array Collective, a Belfast-based group made up of 11 members, has been awarded...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Turner Prize winner announced after collectives dominate shortlist

Array Collective, a group of Belfast-based artists whose work is a response to issues affecting Northern Ireland have been named the winners of the Turner Prize 2021.The group, comprised of 11 artists, have been working together “more actively” since 2016 and “create collaborative actions in response to socio-political issues” affecting the region.Their success was announced at a ceremony in Coventry Cathedral where they were presented with the £25,000 prize money.The five-strong shortlist this year was made up of entirely of artist collectives for the first time in the history of the award, with no single person chosen.The four other...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Turner Prize 2021: Irish pub installation wins award

Belfast-based activist group the Array Collective, have been crowned winners of the prestigious Turner Prize 2021. Judges praised the group for addressing social and political issues in Northern Ireland, and for translating their activism into artwork. Their work includes a mock Irish pub adorned in banners advocating reproductive rights and...
WORLD
BBC

Turnip Prize 2021: 'Panda Mick' wins spoof art award

A soft toy entitled "Panda Mick" has won the annual spoof Turnip Prize competition. The Turnip Prize is organised by a Somerset pub each year as a parody of the world-famous Turner Prize. It is awarded to the person who has created a very bad artwork using the least amount...
DESIGN
Times Daily

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants and refugees from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures would endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys across the English Channel like the one that killed 27 people last week. Support local...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Cardiff community art project nominated for Turner Prize

A community art project was “at the extreme end of surprised” after being nominated for the Turner Prize. Cardiff’s Gentle Radical is made up of about 12 members, not all of whom are artists. Its work normally includes performance art and taking creativity door-to-door. Founder Rabab Ghazoul said: “The most...
VISUAL ART
worldarchitecture.org

Array Collective win Turner Prize 2021 for their work addressing urgent social and political issues

Northern Ireland art group Array Collective has won the 2021 Turner Prize for their hopeful and dynamic artworks addressing urgent social and political issues affecting Northern Ireland with humour, seriousness and beauty. The members of Array Collective are composed of Sighle Bhreathnach-Cashell, Sinead Bhreathnach-Cashell, Jane Butler, Emma Campbell, Alessia Cargnelli,...
VISUAL ART
abc17news.com

Finalists for the prestigious Woolmark Prize, championing sustainable design, announced

The International Woolmark Prize 2022, a prestigious award for emerging designers committed to lessening fashion’s environmental impact, has unveiled its seven finalists. The new cohort of fashion talent — including British labels Ahluwalia and Saul Nash, American designer Peter Do, Chinese label Rui, along with South African womenswear brand MMUSOMAXWELL, French label EGONlab and Australian designer Jordan Dalah — have been dubbed “creative game-changers” by The Woolmark Company CEO, John Roberts, for their dedication to responsible sourcing and design practices.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Dispatch

Art League Picks Raffle Prize Winner

Dan Clayland, a local realtor with Coldwell Banker, held the winning raffle ticket for a trip for two to Sedona, Ariz. He is pictured with Art League of Ocean City Executive Director Rina Thaler. The raffle raised funds for the nonprofit organization.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Independent

Call for formal process to disband paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland

A formal process aimed at the disbanding of paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland has been urged.The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) made the call as it noted the continuing existence of paramilitary structures and repeated its warning that paramilitarism remains a “clear and present danger”.The monitoring body, set up in the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement, noted the disbandment of the groups “has to involve voluntary action … and therefore their co-operation”.“We propose that a dedicated, formal process of engagement with an end goal of disbandment be taken forward,” the four commissioners – John McBurney, Tim O’Connor, Monica McWilliams and Mitchell Reiss...
SOCIETY
The Independent

School in UK city of Bristol to ditch slave trader's name

First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Now another school in southwest England named after the slave trader Edward Colston is changing its name.The governors of Colston’s School which was set up in 1710 in Bristol said Monday that the private school will be renamed next summer with current and former students, parents and staff all to have a say.They said the events that took place during the protests in Bristol in June 2020, which saw the toppling of Colston's statue in the city, prompted renewed questions about keeping his...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Can I travel to Ireland from the UK? All the rules you need to know

With countries around the world adjusting entry rules and travel testing requirements in the face of the omicron variant, Ireland has announced its own rule changes for visitors. Those from Great Britain may still enter the country, but the required paperwork is set to increase. The Irish government announced on...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

US billionaire returns $70 mn worth of stolen antiquities

A prominent US art collector and billionaire philanthropist has returned 180 works of art and antiquities stolen from around the world — some from ancient Greece — that are estimated to be worth $70 million, Justice Department officials in New York said Monday. The move, announced by Manhattan attorney general...
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Frost says ‘significant’ gaps remain with EU over N Ireland Protocol

The Brexit minister is to speak again next week to the European Commission vice-president to try to break the deadlock. Brexit minister Lord Frost has said “significant” gaps still remain following his latest talks with the European Commission on the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a video conference...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

A vengeful EU is forcing a crisis in Northern Ireland

At the end of World War I, Winston Churchill watched Europe rise from beneath the floodwaters, its borders redrawn, its monarchies toppled. One soggy patch of soil, however, had not changed. “As the deluge subsides and the waters fall short, we see the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone emerging once again. The integrity of their quarrel is one of the few institutions that have been unaltered in the cataclysm.”
EUROPE

