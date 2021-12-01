ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Enjoy a peaceful holiday season

Romesentinel.com
 6 days ago

By now, the leftover turkey in your fridge is nearing its expiration date. The USDA recommends Americans toss the bird meat three to four days after its preparation. Mashed potatoes should be good for three to five days. How about your relationships with family and friends who gathered with...

romesentinel.com

tribnow.com

Offering advice to younger generations makes holidays enjoyable

“There are no seven wonders of the world in the eye of a child, there are seven million.” — saying commonly attributed to Walt Streightiff, author and newspaper editor. When thoughts turn to Thanksgiving, my top-ofmind moments tend to focus on family, food, and fall weather. That and kids. Thanksgiving was a favorite holiday for me as a child and grew to become even more so when I watched my…
CELEBRATIONS
WFMJ.com

Spend the holidays enjoying Mill Creek MetroParks

Mill Creek MetroParks can be a magical place to spend the holiday season. And the park is inviting the public to spend the Thanksgiving weekend with them, as well as several other holiday park events that include visits from Santa, chestnuts roasted on an open fire and many more fun events.
FESTIVAL
Rutherford Source

Celebrate the Season of Thanks and Giving with A Moment’s Peace

Come join us at A Moment’s Peace on December 1 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM as we host a Holiday Open House featuring a pop-up jewelry event with The Spark Collection. The Spark Collection offers a unique jewelry shopping experience unlike any other. You don’t just get to shop, you get to help create! Each shopping experience is tailored to you as you spend 20 minutes with a Spark Specialist. It begins by selecting one of their curated jewelry chains, all of which are 14K white or yellow gold. Once you select your preferred chain style, the fun begins! You will be provided special eyewear as you weld your own chain to create a unique necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet. Watch as the tiny Sparks fly to bond your Collection Chain together creating a beautiful piece of jewelry for yourself or the perfect, custom created holiday gift for a loved one.
LIFESTYLE
feastmagazine.com

Effervescent and enjoyed by all, kvass was made for the holidays

Kvass is a fermented drink, old as time, from Slavic and Baltic countries. Similar to kombucha in effervescence and probiotic content, kvass diverges from mainstream kombucha in that it traditionally uses stale bread to start the fermentation process. In the 15th and 16th centuries, kvass was the rare equalizer: Everyone from farmers to royalty enjoyed it daily. In fact, the deeply funky drink has only experienced one notable dip in popularity during the early 1990s, when soft drinks infiltrated the region. The shift was short-lived; fast-forward to today, and kvass is as popular as ever.
FOOD & DRINKS
Society
KPVI Newschannel 6

Enjoying the liquid versions of holiday desserts

ASHVILLE, N.C. — It’s that time of the year when desserts are front and center — a savory treat during the holidays. Many will eat cake and pie and cookies, but Wicked Weed Brewing is providing the chance to have that same guilty pleasure in liquid form. The Asheville, N.C.,...
DRINKS
Romesentinel.com

No shortage of good deeds — and good news — over holidays

From the beginning of the holiday season — which, in the retail world begins as quickly as the Halloween candy and decorations make way for Thanksgiving and Christmas merchandise — local residents have once again demonstrated what makes this region special. Day in and day out over the past month...
CHARITIES
thenorthernlight.com

Fundraiser going on now for Peace Arch holiday lights

The International Peace Arch Association (IPAA) is fundraising for holiday lights to decorate the U.S. and Canada sides of Peace Arch Park. The nonprofit hopes the winter lights will become a new annual tradition in celebration of easing cross-border travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S., IPAA founder Christina Alexander said.
BLAINE, WA
Houston Chronicle

Lone Star Family Health Center: Enjoy the holiday season while being healthy and weight-conscious

It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is a time of big family gatherings, office parties, festive cookies, candies and other indulgent meals. It might feel like gaining weight during this time is inevitable. On average, one might gain a pound or two during the holiday season. You may be thinking, why is this a big deal? The thing is, most individuals never lose the weight gained during this season. This weight can add up and can potentially lead to obesity and a variety of other health problems.
WEIGHT LOSS
disneydining.com

The Whole Family Will Enjoy the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Sometimes families skip EPCOT because they think that it is going to be boring for their little ones. If you decide to not visit EPCOT this holiday season, you and your children will be missing out. The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is underway, and there is plenty of extra fun for even the youngest members of your family.
DRINKS
99.1 WFMK

Greater Lansing Area Featuring Holiday Activities to Enjoy

Skies the limit when it comes to spreading holiday cheer during this festive time of year. We just celebrated "Silver Bells in the City" which was absolutely spectacular. Now it's time to focus on even more fun during the holiday season. For example:. 1. Picking out your own Christmas tree.
KSBW.com

Healthy holiday recipes to be enjoyed by the whole family

SALINAS, Calif. — Focusing on a healthy diet is especially challenging during the Holidays. Everywhere we turn we are faced with sweet treats shared at work, festive parties, and family get-togethers focusing on food, and while it may be impossible to avoid all the yummy delicacies, there are modifications we can make to make things healthier. Gordon’s Café and Catering in Old Town Salinas is a recently designated Blue Zones restaurant. Owners Maribel and Roman Monjaraz are committed to adding healthier options to their menu and are proud to be part of the Blue Zones movement in Monterey County.
Daily Montanan

How to make the postal service happy this holiday season

Last year’s holiday season was not exactly a merry one for the U.S. Postal Service. In the lead-up to Christmas, overwhelmed postal workers had to leave gifts sitting in sorting facilities for weeks. They delivered just 38 percent of greeting cards and other nonlocal first-class mail on time. What should we expect this year? USPS leaders […] The post How to make the postal service happy this holiday season appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
Only In Georgia

Visit Donner And Blitzen This Holiday Season At Georgia’s Very Own Reindeer Farm

You know Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen…. …but did you know they call Pettit Creek Farms in Georgia home each Christmas season? Gather the whole family and head to this Georgia farm for a holiday extravaganza where you can meet Santa Claus and his reindeer. This Southern Christmas event takes place from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas and will be exactly what your family needs to get into the holiday spirit.
GEORGIA STATE
escalontimes.com

Classic Films Of The Season Families Can Enjoy Together

The holiday season is steeped in tradition. Few traditions may elicit more collective belly laughs than holiday movie night, a tradition in millions of households across the globe. Families can consider these classic holiday films as they plan family movie night this holiday season. Miracle on 34th Street (1947): This...
MOVIES

