Heart Surgery Patient Wins $1 Million With Lottery Ticket In Get-Well Card

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Massachusetts man who recently underwent open-heart surgery won a $1 million lottery prize playing a scratch-off game he was given as part of a get-well card, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. CNN reports Alexander McLeish received three scratch-off tickets from...

