Heart Surgery Patient Wins $1 Million With Lottery Ticket In Get-Well Card

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — At least three Floridians, including two in South Florida, have millions of reasons to be thankful after playing the Florida Lottery. Broward County resident Ian Murray claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Nov. 6, according to Lottery officials on Wednesday. Murray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Publix, located at 12500 West Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise. Keith Kordich’s $1 million winning Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch Off Ticket and Eric Bratt’s $1 million winning Gold Rush Limited Scratch Off ticket. (Courtesy: Florida Lottery) In Palm Beach County, Keith Kordich of Boca Raton, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme Scratch-Off Game this week. He chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Kordich bought his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1001 South Federal Highway in Boca Raton. Over on the Southwest coast of Florida, Eric Bratt of Naples, also claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Bratt purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 4601 9th Street North in Naples. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO